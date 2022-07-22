OLEAN — It has been nearly a quarter century since the former Palace Theater was torn down to make way for a Rite Aid Pharmacy.
The iconic Palace sign that hung from the front of the building was saved from the wrecker’s ball by Dale and Cindy Smith and had been in storage ever since.
Until Thursday.
The Worth W. Smith Hardware warehouse where the sign has been safely stored since 1998 was being sold. The sign — in two pieces — would need a new home.
Nate Smith, who has since taken over the hardware stores from his parents, remembers the day the Palace Theater was destroyed after the sign was carefully removed.
His father Dale Smith had seen a notice in the Times Herald that the developer wanted someone from Olean to take possession of the sign. He told Nate to make arrangements to have the sign hauled away for storage.
The Smith family was together Thursday to watch the sign being moved. Nate’s sister Marji was there with their parents and took a great deal of photographs. Later, the photos were posted on Facebook along with a description of what was happening with the sign.
“I was astounded at the number of people who posted about the sign on Facebook and shared the post,” Nate told the Times Herald on Friday.
It’s not the only historical artifact the Smiths have acquired. Cindy, who runs Rock City Park, has a chandelier from the former Castle restaurant hanging at the park’s main building. “I really wanted to bring it up to Rock City,” she said of the sign. “It really belongs to the community.”
Marji Smith mentioned the Palace sign to muralist Meg Saligman, who is painting a mural at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College. “It’s really cool. It is an amazing piece of Olean history.”
An Olean native, Saligman was instantly interested. When she saw the sign in storage, good memories at the Palace Theater washed over her. “It was just gorgeous. You could feel the history oozing from it. It’s a treasure. It belongs to the community.
Kristie Brook, she said, offered a place for safe storage for the sign. “Something should be done to the sign,” Saligman said. “I have memories of that sign in all its glory.”
Saligman said, “We just saved the sign and stored it. One step at a time. Who decides what happens to it? Where would it be installed?”
The sight of the sign being hauled down the street toward a new temporary home stirred a lot of memories.
“It’s a huge deal for me and my family,” Nate Smith said. “I was there when they took it down. “It was an emotional day for Olean. It was a wound that never healed. I think rehabilitating the sign will also be an emotional time when it is completed.”
The Smith family, he said, is “optimistic it will be successful.”