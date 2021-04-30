OLEAN — There are some changes at the farmers market in Lincoln Park this year, with the first market of the season set for Saturday.
The biggest is a name change and legal status. No longer using the organizational name REAP, the market will now be known as the Olean Area Farmers Market.
“We decided to apply for 501©6 status so that we can more easily pursue local agriculture marketing grants as they arise,” said Stephanie Beneng, market manager. “We took the opportunity to change our name as well, because our mission is very focused on the market; it is no longer the broad rural entrepreneurship mission that the original REAP organization had.”
Beneng explained that the market is no longer offering online ordering and curbside delivery; the online ordering wasn’t used to much extent last season. Any interested group is invited to help out if they’d like to take over the curbside delivery, which was popular last year.
COVID-19 protocols will continue with mandatory masks and customers avoiding congregating and staying at least 3 feet apart from others not in their group.
Current vendors include: Country at Heart baked goods; Flanigan Hill Farm meats; One Happy Kale Aromatherapy; From the Good Earth flower bulbs and artwork; Rolling Scones Baking Company; Faulkner’s Prosser Pastures meats; Canticle Farm; Luigi’s Pane and Pasta; Life Force Microgreens; Stayer’s Greenhouse; Ann Marie’s Baklava; Mindfully Holistic herbal teas; Brave Dog Farm flowers; Essentially Darling jewelry; Diane’s Creativity crafts; Wild Acres Farm; Fungus Goddess wild and cultivated mushrooms; My Serenity fiber arts and crafts; Pumpkin Hollow Furniture; Olean Historical and Preservation Society; Julianna Gabioud crafts; and Light Work Farm herbs and heirloom vegetable starts.
If you’d like to apply to be a vendor, of for more information, contact Beneng at farmersmarketofolean@gmail.com.
ENCHANTED MOUNTAINS Farmers Market will start May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1900 Constitution Ave.
“We plan on having a children’s section this year where they will have coloring sheets, recipes for them to make, and other fun activities,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager.
This year, vendors include those with fruits and vegetables; baked goods; crafts; woodworking; Avon products; soaps and lotions; hand-painted furniture; and fruit and honey wines.
They accept SNAP, WIC and senior checks, and will be adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including masking and social distancing.