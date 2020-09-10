OLEAN — Authorities report that an Olean man was killed while driving the wrong way down Interstate 86 on Wednesday evening.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office deputies reported that a 2002 Buick sedan, driven by an unidentified 45-year-old Olean man, was traveling east in the westbound lane through the town of Olean at about 7:12 p.m. when the vehicle struck a 2007 Dodge pickup truck head-on about a mile from Exit 26. The car spun out into the median.
Officials said the man was taken from the scene to Olean General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The two men in the truck, which rolled over after the collision, were taken to Olean General for non life-threatening injuries.
The collision is still under investigation, deputies said.
Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, Hinsdale Fire & EMS, Ischua volunteer firefighters and Trans-Am Ambulance Service.