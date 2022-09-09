OLEAN — City officials shut down plans for a contractor’s yard on Grossman Avenue on Thursday.
The Zoning Board of Appeals, in a unanimous decision met by applause from about 30 attendees, denied a use variance for a 6-acre lot at 190 Grossman Ave. being sought by Kenneth Bailey of Real Estate Pros on behalf of Olean Revival Center and an unspecified potential buyer, seeking to use the site to store landscaping materials and equipment.
According to the city’s zoning map, the neighborhood is in a Residential-2 zone, a single-family and general residential use district. Under the city’s zoning law, the zone is the middle of three residential zone tiers, allowing only detached single-family dwellings, government use, schools, public parks and recreation areas, and senior citizen housing as principal uses. Only industrial zones allow contractor’s yards.
Bailey said he could not identify the potential buyer, but identified the firm as a lawn care and snow removal firm operating in the Portville and Bolivar areas. He said the firm would store mulch and trailers at the site, build a garage, and does not have heavy excavating or truck equipment.
More than 30 people attended the public hearing, with 16 speaking on the project. Besides Bailey, 15 others, who identified themselves as residents of the neighborhood, spoke against the variance.
“The church bought the property in 2009,” Bailey said, adding the site was originally to be the site for a new church, but since 2015 has been listed for sale. Noting that in seven years just one potential buyer came forward, a variance to allow the site as a contractor’s yard would be needed before the sale went through.
No representative of the firm was present for the hearing — which raised questions from attendees and board members.
“Even Mr. Bailey, judging by his facial expression, is concerned,” said board member Darryl Bloom, who noted that in the face of queries from the board, “it’s troubling that the owner of the business isn’t here.”
Residents noted concerns over increasing traffic, destruction of habitat, drainage issues, and noise and other pollution if the variance were to be approved.
“It’s like a wonderland back there,” said Annette Walsh, who lives near the site. She added she only moved to the area this spring and was unaware of such a development being under consideration. “I certainly would have never bought it had I known there was a chance that something like that could happen.”
Even though the company does not have large trucks at this time, said resident Mark Wesley, “They don’t get $3 bags of mulch at Walmart, you buy a 10-wheeler and use it when you need it,” and heavy traffic would be necessary for delivery.
John Klatte noted that a proposed soccer field in the neighborhood for Olean youth soccer games in 2014 met fierce resistance from residents due to traffic and other concerns, which led to the plan being scrapped.
“With the limited information from this contractor,” Klatte said, “it’s hard to tell if it’s going to be a benefit.”