The site at 190 Grossman Ave., which was subject to a public hearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday. A variance to allow the site to be used as a contractor’s yard was unanimously denied by the board.

OLEAN — City officials shut down plans for a contractor’s yard on Grossman Avenue on Thursday.

The Zoning Board of Appeals, in a unanimous decision met by applause from about 30 attendees, denied a use variance for a 6-acre lot at 190 Grossman Ave. being sought by Kenneth Bailey of Real Estate Pros on behalf of Olean Revival Center and an unspecified potential buyer, seeking to use the site to store landscaping materials and equipment.

