OLEAN — Youth and adults alike will be grabbing their fishing poles this weekend.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the City of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreation Department, expects dozens of children to cast their lines into Forness Pond Saturday for the annual Youth Fishing Derby.
“It’s really just a nice event to have — I’m very glad we can bring that back,” Shewairy said, noting it was one of several events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The event is co-sponsored by Whitetail Country & Olean Rod and Gun Club.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the derby running from 10 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion, and the Olean Rod and Gun Club will provide beverages and hot dogs. Prizes will be awarded in two age groups — under 10, and 10 and older. Prizes include new fishing poles and tackle, Shewairy said.
WHILE THOSE 16 and older typically require a fishing license for the fishing derby, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday, allowing anyone to fish fresh waters in the state with no license.
All other freshwater fishing regulations apply.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that Saturday and Sunday mark the second of six Free Fishing Days this year.
“As the school year closes out and the summer officially begins, the timing of New York’s upcoming Free Fishing Weekend couldn’t be better,” Cuomo said. “Whether you’re returning to the angling as an expert, introducing a friend or family member, or casting a line for the very first time, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity to experience firsthand all the benefits of fishing.”
During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Participating anglers are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 25 and Veterans Day.
For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations. DEC’s Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source of information for those ready to plan their next fishing trip.
In addition, DEC recently launched an interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map on the DEC info locator to provide a one-stop shop for information on stocking, fishing access, season dates, and regulations.