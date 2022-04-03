OLEAN — The Olean YMCA is offering a six-day lifeguard course designed to give participants the basic skills and knowledge needed to be lifeguards in pools and aquatic environments.
The course is set for sessions on April 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. each day. The course is $225 for YMCA family members, $250 for YMCA members and $300 for non-members.
The comprehensive course offers up-to-date information on how to guard; anticipate and prevent problems; and to take action to help those in need. CPR, first aid and AED certifications are included in the cost of the program. Participants must pass a swim test on the first day of class in order to remain registered.
For more information contact Ashly Colosimo at (716) 373-2400 ext. 143 or email AshlyC@twinteirsymca.org.