OLEAN — The Olean Family YMCA on Wayne Street is hosting a Reopening Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. today outside under the tents in the front parking lot.
Activities will include Group Exercise Demos, Family STEM Activities and plenty of crafts for kids. Tours of the Child Care and Early Learning Center, at 1050 Wayne St., will be also available from 6 to 7 p.m. Masks are required for all participants at this free event.
The month of July also promises to kick off the Best Summer Ever! program with many opportunities for the community to be more active in safe ways.
“We are taking the Y outside,” said Brent Raabe, Y director of association advancement. “We are ready to follow all the CDC guidelines and recommendations from the governor’s NY Forward Plan. We have been operating child care and have learned how to protect our youth and our staff. We are ready to expand this to our membership and our staff.”
A complete list of programs is available on the YMCA website. Programs are available for everyone including youth, family, adults and seniors. Programs include youth activities that exercise the mind and body including STEM activities, crafts, supervised play and youth sports clinics. Family activities will be held on Thursday nights and will encourage families to engage in activities together such as bingo, trivia and movies. Programs are free for Y members and range from $30 to $50 for non-members.
Staff at the Y also have announced the outdoor group exercise schedule under the tent. The “Under the Tent” activities include strength training, yoga and cycling in the YMCA parking lots and lawn. These activities are available to Y members only and will require all to follow safety protocols.
In addition, the Olean Y pool and adult locker rooms will open July 6. Reservations are encouraged as participation will be limited and strict social distancing and cleaning procedures will be in place. The facility will be closed from 1:30 to 4 p.m. daily for a deep cleaning.
Registration is required for all programs and activities. To make a reservation, contact the Olean Y at 373-2400. For more information, contact Christie Thornton or Megan Jennings at christiet@twintiersymca.org or meganj@twintiersymca.org. Additional information is also available on the Y website at www.twintiersymca.org and by following the Olean Family YMCA on Facebook.