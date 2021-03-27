Olean woman opens photography studio in pandemic

OLEAN — Brittany Backhaus started her photography business about six months ago in the middle of a pandemic.
Backhaus Photography’s studio is on the third floor of the Masonic Temple Building, 124 N. Union St.
With last week’s warming spring temperatures, Backhaus dressed her father John in an Easter bunny costume on North Union Street, offering passersby with children a picture with the Easter bunny.
Her photography is family-oriented. Last month she offered specials for Valentine’s Day photos
On Sunday, she’s opening her studio for children’s photos with the Easter Bunny — single photos and photo packages. Her assistant is in the Easter Bunny costume this time, however.
The first come, first served photo shoots start at 10 a.m.
A 2012 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School, Backhaus grew up in Allegany and is the daughter of John and Kay Backhaus.
A Jamestown Community College Media Arts and Photography major, Backhaus said she has always had an eye for different types of photography. She has been freelancing for more than a year and photographs events, children, maternity and holidays.
Backhaus follows standard COVID-19 protocols inside and outside the studio.
In the studio, customers are expected to wear masks and maintain a proper social distance. Surfaces are disinfected regularly. Backhaus said she keeps her face mask on and is a proper distance away when they take their mask off for a photograph.
A full-time student, mother and businesswoman, Backhaus has a website and Backhaus Photography Facebook page.
“It’s a difficult time to start a business, but I’ve been an entrepreneur most of my life and I find it rewarding,” Backhaus said.
She expanded her photography services to weddings as COVID-19 regulations over gatherings are relaxed. She’s planning a giveaway of photo services for a couple who seeking a wedding photographer.
For questions or appointments call Backhaus at (585) 307-7672.