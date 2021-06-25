SMETHPORT, Pa. — An Olean, N.Y., woman who pleaded guilty in a McKean County crash that killed a 24-year-old man from Portville, N.Y., will serve time in state prison.
Tifany M. Prescott, 28, appeared Friday by video conference for her sentencing before McKean County President Judge John Pavlock.
Prescott will serve 38 to 76 months in state prison with credit for 130 days of time served, followed by one year of probation. She will pay $6,103.32 in restitution for expenses including burial for Ryan Frair, a passenger in the vehicle she was driving, damage and cleanup at the scene and blood testing. She will have mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations as well, the judge ordered.
Prescott pleaded guilty May 6 to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, a second-degree felony; homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony; two counts of DUI-alcohol, misdemeanors; and summary charges.
Before Pavlock imposed the sentence, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer noted there were numerous letters submitted by family members and friends to remember the loss of Frair at the time of sentencing. Three, Vettenburg-Shaffer said, were “particularly relevant”: letters from his grandmother, mother and father.
Vettenburg-Shaffer said Frair's father wrote that “the best day of his life was when (Ryan) was born.” He recalled his son — who served in the U.S. Army — coming home from service in Afghanistan and how proud he was.
His mother related that she spent her son’s birthday at the cemetery.
When Pavlock asked Prescott if she wished to say anything before her sentencing, she stated, “No, sir. Just that I apologize.”
Pavlock said that, from what he read in the letters, “Ryan was a wonderful person.”
While some of Frair’s loved ones requested that Prescott get the maximum for her sentence, the judge said he legally could not do that. He noted as well that no prison sentence could make up for the family's loss.
“I could double, triple, quadruple the sentence here, but the family would still have a great loss,” he said.
Prescott cried while Pavlock read from the letter by Frair’s grandmother, who wondered about what might have been. “What would he do with his life? Would he have been a good father?”
His grandmother recalled some of their moments together and how Frair enjoyed spending his time.
When Prescott entered her plea, it was to allegations that on Jan. 3 she was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro sport-utility vehicle on Route 44 in Ceres Township at a speed greater than prudent, failing to stay in a single lane. Prescott was under the influence of alcohol and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of between .10 and .159 within two hours of driving.
Pennsylvania's legal limit is .08.
Prescott failed to properly negotiate a left turn, and the SUV spun in a parking lot and struck a concrete barrier. The SUV was moving between 77 and 86 mph within 5 seconds of the crash. Frair was ejected, and his body landed in the road, law enforcement officials reported at the time. He died at the scene.