OLEAN — An Olean woman was fined $600 by the Cattaraugus County Board of Health on Wednesday for failing to remediate a hazardous lead paint problem in her home over two years.
Administrative judge David Porter, who held a hearing on the charges March 8, recommended a $300 fine be doubled after respondent Traci Ellis of Reed Street failed to attend.
The board agreed to the $600 fine and a $10 a day charge if not paid by April 30. Ellis may appeal the fine.
Ellis’ home at 1213 Reed St. was first cited for a lead paint violation on Aug. 27, 2020, after a young family member was found to have high lead levels in her blood.
The “notice to discontinue activities conducive to lead poisoning” gave a Nov. 15, 2020, deadline for remediation, according to Porter’s findings reported to the board of health. “To date Ms. Tracie Ellis has not complied with the notice and demand,” Porter wrote.
Older homes with lead paint can be toxic to children who may ingest paint chips or lead-laced dust from sanding lead-based paint. Lead dust can be airborne, or collect on floors and children’s toys where it can be ingested.
There are 110 children age 6 and younger in the county with high lead levels in their blood — the health department is following the cases. Lead is a poison that can cause mental and learning disabilities in young children.
Ellis’ young relative has moved out of the home and the owner says there are no children in the house, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
Health officials expressed concern that the child moved only a few houses away and may continue to visit the home cited for the lead paint hazard.
Dr. Joseph Bohan, president of the board, asked whether Child Protective Services had been notified. They had not been notified, he was told. County Attorney Ashley Milliman recommended the issue be referred to CPS as the child’s lead level in her blood has continued to go higher.
Bohan also expressed his concern that the house should not be sold without the lead paint problem being remediated.