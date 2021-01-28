Local airports are receiving a new round of aid from COVID-19 relief packages, the state’s senators reported Thursday.
Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport and Wellsville Municipal Airport Tarantine Field each will receive $13,000 from the December COVID-19 relief package, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said, along with $36.56 million for other Upstate airports.
This aid is in addition to the $30,000 for each the Olean and Wellsville airports announced in April as part of the federal CARES Act.
“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York battles a second wave of the pandemic, I fought tooth and nail in negotiations to get airports the funding they need to keep services running,” said Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land.”
Gillibrand said, “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”
Airports in the surrounding counties also received aid, the senators said:
• Elmira/Corning Regional Airport: $1.63 million
• Corning-Painted Post Airport: $13,000
• Hornell Municipal Airport: $9,000
• Buffalo Niagara International: $6.2 million
• Niagara Falls International: $1.44 million
• Chautauqua County/Jamestown: $13,000
• Chautauqua County/Dunkirk: $13,000
Olean officials reported earlier this month that the CARES Act aid would go toward helping repave the aging runway at the facility in the town of Ischua.
On Jan. 19, city Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring told the Common Council that the aid will be used to help with a replacement of the 4,800-foot runway’s pavement, estimated to cost $2.79 million.
“You don’t want a pothole in your runway,” he said, noting that deterioration from the weather and the lack of car-like suspension on airplane wheels could lead to dangerous situations if the runway is not addressed.
Of the total cost, 90% is to be funded by the FAA, with another 5% covered by the state Department of Transportation — leaving around $140,000 for the local share.
The local share is being augmented by an $85,000 contribution included in the Cattaraugus County 2021 budget, as well as the $30,000 in CARES Act funds. The aid brings the local city share to about $25,000.
Originally, city officials were expecting around $20,000 from the most recent COVID-19 aid bill. However, Ring said the aid will cover virtually all of the project’s total cost.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.