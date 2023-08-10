OLEAN — The public will get another look at the proposed South Union Street Gateway Project at a special meeting in September.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St. The public is invited to attend to learn about updated project designs and offer feedback.
The South Union project was previously reported to include a roundabout at South Union and Greene streets, as well as sheltered bicycle lane and wider sidewalks from the South Union Street bridge to Lincoln Park to allow for safer pedestrian and bicycle access from the South Olean and Seneca Heights neighborhoods to the city center.
The DRI, a capstone of the state’s economic development efforts across the state, saw the second round award for Western New York awarded to the city in 2017. In 2018, the state approved a dozen projects in the city after months of local planning meetings to select possible projects. Over half of the money from the program was set aside for city government-sponsored infrastructure projects. However, delays in planning the projects caused the original schedule of projects to slow before the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to grind to a halt — both the East State and West State projects were originally projected to finish in 2019, with South Union Street following in 2021.
Initially, all projects were supposed to be completed in five years — a deadline which falls on Monday. The state has repeatedly allowed for extensions from the city and other applicants, however, allowing the funds to still be used.
To date, one of those — a $900,000 effort for sidewalks, lighting and other upgrades to North Union Street — has been more or less completed, while work on Oak Hill Park is nearing completion. A project along East State Street was tentatively slated this spring to start later this year with $1.2 million in DRI aid but is being held up due to approvals from the state Department of Transportation. The project has not yet gone out to contractors for bidding.
This project is being funded in part by the City of Olean and the New York State Department of State with an allocation of $1.4 million under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. However, the Common Council in July discussed a suggestion from Mayor Bill Aiello to transfer the $1.6 million award for the West State Street reconstruction to the South Union Street reconstruction, which received $1.2 million under the 2017 award.
Aiello noted that rising costs — due primarily to inflation driving construction prices higher — meant more assistance would be needed from the DRI as to not pass on significantly higher costs to taxpayers.