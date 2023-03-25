New Times Herald app and e-edition

The Olean Times Herald in launching a new app and e-edition format on Monday.

OLEAN — The Olean Times Herald is entering an exciting new era in digital publishing with the unveiling of a new and improved e-edition, mobile app and digital subscription interface.

The new offerings are being launched with the third-party platform provider Tecnavia, which processes and manages more than 1,700 digital newspaper and magazine products daily.

