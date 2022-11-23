Olean students win awards for Model UN conference at Canisius

The Olean High School Model United Nations team recently participated at the 44th Canisius College Model UN Conference in Buffalo, competing against 28 other Western New York schools and winning three awards. Students who attended the event were Emma Anastasia, Riti Anumalasetty, Maya Belle, Ruby Chahal, Dylan DiRosa, Naomi Hill, Lilli Khettry, Desiree Muir, Chance Padlo, Heartly Phipps, David Ruszkowski, Rose Scordo and Alex Vogel.

 Provided

OLEAN — Some were asked about current events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the issue of feminicide and combating international poaching. Others were asked to pretend they were in 1972 to discuss apartheid in South Africa.

In the end, six students from Olean High School were lauded for their knowledge and debating skills on several world issues during the 44th Canisius College Model United Nations Conference in Buffalo.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social