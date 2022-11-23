Olean students win awards for Model UN conference at Canisius

OLEAN — Some were asked about current events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the issue of feminicide and combating international poaching. Others were asked to pretend they were in 1972 to discuss apartheid in South Africa.
In the end, six students from Olean High School were lauded for their knowledge and debating skills on several world issues during the 44th Canisius College Model United Nations Conference in Buffalo.
The Olean teams’ advisor, high school English teacher Marie Rakus, said 14 Olean students participated as two-team delegates in this year’s conference against hundreds of students from 28 other districts in Western New York.
Chance Padlo and Dylan DiRosa earned best delegate honors in the Security Council. David Ruszkowski and Riti Anumalasetty received best delegate honors in the Historic Security Council. Heartly Phipps and Rose Scordo received honorable mention in the Economic and Social Council.
The other students who competed were Desiree Muir, Maya Belle, Lilli Khettry, Ruby Chahal, Emma Anastasia, Naomi Hill and Alex Vogel.
Rakus said participating in a conference requires the students to have knowledge of rules of order when participating in meetings and completing extensive research prior to the conference on topics of international significance.
“They then debate during the conference and work with others to brainstorm and think through possible resolutions to the issues,” she said. “Accomplishing this requires analytical, writing and diplomatic skills.”
DiRosa, a senior representing France, said this conference was bigger than any he’d attended before in his five years in Model UN, which also meant a lot more mingling and conversing among students. He said the settings of each council also felt more like a real diplomatic chamber than a classroom.
“You’re able to speak with someone and hear their points and you’re able to broaden your understand,” he said. “You’re learning to open your mind to all different ideas.”
Students have to put in dozens of hours of preparation to attend, including write position papers on some of the topics they plan to discuss from the viewpoint of their assigned country. Padlo, a senior representing France, said they would research what positions their country has taken in the past on the topic.
“It’s learning about that country’s government, that country’s culture, their people,” said Padlo, in his third year in Model UN.
With a historical council, the students have the power of hindsight on an event, explained Ruszkowski, a junior representing Belgium. But that means doing research on positions both then, like in 1972 for South African apartheid, and in the years after.
“Not only do you do research on your own country,” said Ruszowski, a third-year Model UN member. “You do research on other countries on your council to see who your allies are going to be and who you’re going to work with.”
After two years of virtual conferences through Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were excited to have another opportunity to discuss and debate in person. Naomi Hill, a senior representing Chile, said it wasn’t as intimidating virtually, but this Canisius conference was a good test of her public speaking skills in front of 23 other students.
“I do think it’s beneficial because it does build attributes you can use later in life,” said Hill, now in her third year of Model UN. “It also taught me how to manage my time. On top of my normal school work, I also have this, which requires a lot of time.”
Beyond the skills the students develop for use in college or careers after school, some of them are becoming more invested in world politics by continuing to read up on current events. Even when senior Alex Vogel, representing Botswana, wasn’t researching, he would look at the Institute for the Study of Wars every day.
“I know more about what’s going on in the world,” said Vogel, a third-year member. “It’s fairly simple and it keeps me updated.”
With the next conference in the spring, the students will have about three to four weeks beforehand to prepare for their topics. In the meantime, they’ll continue to stay up-to-date with world events and eagerly anticipate which nation they will represent next.