OLEAN — A summer science project for eight Olean High School students came to fruition this week with the launch of a handmade balloon satellite.
Science teacher Dan Freeman and three students gathered Friday morning in the middle of the school’s track on Wayne Street with a helium balloon and solar-powered satellite, named Cheerio, with the ability to collect data and track its location — all put together by the kids.
At around 11:15 a.m., juniors Chance Padlo and Mackenzie Malloy and sophomore Rose Scordo let the balloon go and watched it rise hundreds of feet above Olean.
Other students in the group unable to make the launch were Lilly Schena, Byron Ring, Nyko Bennett, Emma Anastaia and Nate Martinelli.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, so I decided I was going to get a dream team together here,” Freeman said.
During the project, the students attached the satellite’s GPS tracker and solar panels, learning how to solder in the process, and cut the antena hanging from it to length, Freeman said.
“Putting the components onto the tracker felt like being a surgeon with a little magnifying glass and tweezers,” Chance said.
For the balloon itself, Airgas of Olean donated hydrogen to lift it.
Freeman said the students did the research and realized they needed to track the balloon’s location by ham radio. Luckily, Freeman said he has worked with a ham radio operator who works at Cornell University and has helped students at Pittsford Central School District with a similar project.
“They have a balloon that has just made it around the earth about four times,” he said.
The idea for this project began in 2015 when Freeman and a couple students were talking about what happens to balloons when they go up into the atmosphere. Soon the class began Marathon to the Skies, a club where they launched their own balloons into the atmosphere to see how high they could go.
Since then, the club has evolved with attempts to break world records and even trying to launch a rocket into space from a balloon, Freeman said.
“These kids weren’t too sure about it at first,” he said. “I’m sending the messages, will you come work on this project and do this and that?”
Rose said as soon as she saw the message, she thought it sounded like fun. Chance said he’s interested in building things and circuitry projects, so he was on board immediately.
Mackenzie said she wasn’t originally planning to do the project, but now is glad she did. “It’s Mr. Freeman, he’s fun, how could I not do it?”
For this project, the students built three trackers in case a couple of them don’t launch right or stop working. Of all the different aspects of the project, Mackenzie said soldering the pieces together was their favorite part.
“That stuff is so cool,” Mackenzie added. “I didn’t even know that was a thing.”
Rose said it was great to be able to do something in person again and have that social aspect. “It felt so nice to be doing something normal and educational, too,” she added.
Chance said he also enjoys computer science, and learning the code built for the program was fascinating.
Shortly after the balloon lifted off, Freeman said its signal had been heard about 3,475 kilometers away. The satellite can also be traced within four to five miles of its exact location.
“I think we did pretty well putting it together and having everyone do something,” Rose said.
The current world record for such a balloon is about 425,000 kilometers in the air, Freeman said, roughly 10 times the earth’s circumference. While some satellites may stay up for only a few days, others have been going for a couple months.
Because the satellite will send out radar signals, the students said it had to be programmed to go to sleep when in the airspace of some countries like North Korea so it won’t be shot down.
“On the website when we’re viewing the tracking information, you’ll see a line for its path and it will disappear over North Korea and then reappear,” Chance said.
Unfortunately the balloon had landed back on earth shortly after 2 p.m. Freeman said they may have needed more hydrogen to lift it higher into the atmosphere.
“Looks like we will be trying for a second attempt,” he said. “May take a few weeks.”
On hand is their second tracker, named Toby, which they will launch after acquiring another balloon and making all the preparations necessary, Freeman explained. Because they can only use one call sign for the ham radio, only one satellite can go up at a time.
Thankfully, all three students said they would like to do the project again.