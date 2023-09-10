Olean students and their families attended the district’s “Out of this World” welcome back event Saturday morning at the Olean Intermediate Middle School. Children participated in a variety of fun games with many opportunities for prizes and drawings. As parents and guardians learned about school and community resources, students could try out the Challenger Learning Center’s Stomp Rockets, see balloon animals created before their eyes and more. The event was held in collaboration with the Remote Area Medical Clinic held over the weekend at the Olean YMCA.
Olean students go 'Out of this World'
- Photos by Kellen M. Quigley
Kellen Quigley
Reporter/Editor
