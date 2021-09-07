OLEAN — A parade of area first responders will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday
The Olean American Legion reported that the parade will begin the formal observance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon
“It’s something special for 20 years,” said Conrad Tincher, second vice commander of the post and one of the coordinators of the event.
The parade steps off at 6 p.m., beginning at the municipal lot at the corner of West Sullivan and North First Street. The parade will head toward North Union Street, and then south to Lincoln Park.
Participants include area fire trucks, ambulances and police units, Tincher said, with Mercy Flight of Western New York planning to fly a medevac helicopter overhead to lead the procession.
Master of ceremonies is post Chaplain Michael Muir, U.S. Navy. officers of the day are Post Commander James Farmer, USMC; First Vice Commander James Tambash, U.S. Army; Tincher, U.S. Navy; Sergeant at Arms Craig Neuland, U.S. Army; and Muir.
Upon arrival at the park, Scouts BSA Troop 621’s colorguard will lead the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Olean High School Choir will sing “America the Beautiful.”
The Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will give an invocation.
Keynote speakers include Mayor Bill Aiello, Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson, and retired Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy of the U.S. Air Force.
Tambash will present an award to former state Sen. Catharine Young, who is then expected to address the audience.
Tincher will place a wreath honoring the fallen, and Richardson and Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson will raise the flag.
The National Anthem will be sung by an OHS soloist. A firing squad led by Neuland will fire volleys, followed by Taps performed by an OHS trumpeter.
ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY announced Monday that a memorial service will be held Friday on the campus to remember those killed in the attacks — including three alumni.
The ceremony will be held at 12:20 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial near the Swan Business Center. The event is open to the public.
Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will offer remarks during the service.
Members of the university’s men’s rugby team will distribute flowers in memory of the three alumni who died Sept. 11. Fr. Mychal F. Judge, O.F.M., ’57, Rob Peraza, ’94, ’96, and Amy O’Doherty, ’00, all died in New York City at the Twin Towers.
Acknowledging that the world is still very much shaped by the events of Sept. 11, University Ministries is inviting students and staff to reflect on the events on memorial boards, housed in the lobbies of the William E. and Ann L. Swan Business Center, Plassmann Hall and the Reilly Center this week.
“We want to remember not only our alumni who were lost that day, but we seek to recognize and honor the countless lives that have been forever changed by this single day,” said Amanda Naujoks, director of the university’s San Damiano Center.