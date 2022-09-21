OLEAN — From drawing pictures of clothes in their sketchbooks as children to launching their own swimwear line in 2021, the Anzivine sisters recently saw their fashion business dreams continue in New York City.

Olivia and Noelle Anzivine are the owners of Makai Swim, a small swimwear business the Olean High School grads developed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

