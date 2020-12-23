OLEAN — City officials hope ground rules to govern Airbnb and other short-term rentals can nip potential problems in the bud.
The Olean Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday identifying short-term rentals, requiring hazard insurance, and starting periodic inspections of such sites throughout the city.
Short-term rentals are defined as a dwelling or part of one being rented for less than a month, but do not include nonprofit transitional housing, group homes, hospitals or similar facilities. Nor does it include housing for employees or contractor housing.
Sponsor John Crawford, D-Ward 5, thanked the mayor, the city’s fire department and code enforcement office for their efforts in crafting the legislation.
“They carried the brunt of that,” he said, referring to the seven-page resolution. “There was a lot of work to be done.”
Crawford noted that the rise of online services like Airbnb and Vrbo has grown in the area. The services allow property owners to rent out rooms or houses to guests through online bookings. Such services first became popular locally in the Ellicottville area, and now in Olean.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 15 sites were registered on Airbnb within the city limits.
Under the code change, all units to be used for short-term rentals must register with and have a permit from code enforcement. Information as part of the permit is similar to requirements for long-term rentals, such as apartments, but also require hazard insurance.
For the initial registration, a fee of $150 is required, including a thorough inspection by codes officials including determinations on occupancy. Every year thereafter, there is a required inspection for $60, which officials said covers the time and costs of the inspection similar to that used for apartments.
There are other restrictions. A local agent is required in case of issues, and no property can be rented out if the owner is in arrears for property taxes, utilities or other amounts due to the city.
In addition, permits may be revoked if the owner, local agent or renters are involved in incidents leading to convictions for city noise and nuisance ordinance, as well as violations of zoning ordinances, on three separate days in a year. Rentals in R1, R2 and R3 residential zoned areas of the city must receive approval from the city Zoning Board of Appeals before operating.
Failure to meet the requirements may be punishable by between $250 and $1,000 and up to 15 days in jail for each day of noncompliance.
For a full list of the requirements, visit https://www.cityofolean.org/council/ccage/CCAGE2020-12-22.pdf
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen defeated a resolution to change the city charter to require future city auditors to have certified public accountant credentials.
Crawford, who sponsored the resolution, was joined by Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6; and council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3. Voting against the resolution were Linda Witte, D-Ward 1; Jason Panus, R-Ward 2; Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4; and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7. Mayor Bill Aiello also voiced opposition.
“I don’t believe the city auditor should be a CPA,” Aiello said, noting that the city is still bound to hire outside auditors annually for a third-party review.
Hiring a CPA would also cost more, he added. “I’d rather just leave the position as an accountant.”
Aiello suggested that instead of a CPA, the city would be better served by hiring a full-time human resources professional.
Witte, critical of the potential cost increase, also noted that if a person with a CPA qualification applied for the job, they could still be hired without changing the charter.
Crawford said he wished aldermen had shared their concerns prior to the public hearing, noting work began over the summer on the change.
“We’ve had this going on for how long, and now we have these concerns,” Crawford said.
He noted there would be no impact to the upcoming budget, as it would only come into effect for the hiring of future city auditors. In addition, the benefit of that expertise would be great to the city’s $25 million a year operation, which employs around 150 people.
Gonzalez was frustrated by opposition to hiring individuals with higher qualifications for city posts following years of criticism over city operations.
“They’re so mad about how the city runs,” Gonzalez said, “and we try to hire better people and everybody loses their minds, like ‘oh, why would you pay them an extra $10,000?’ We’re trying to get better people, that’s why.”
During the regular meeting, Witte proposed tabling the change, but Crawford preferred an up-or-down vote.
“Tabling it is a chicken way out of it,” Crawford said.