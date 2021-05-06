OLEAN — With less than eight weeks until commencement, the Olean High School senior class has several opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments after a difficult COVID-dominated year.
Principal Jeff Andreano told the Board of Education Tuesday of the school’s tentative plans for the Class of 2021 that will conclude with an outdoor graduation ceremony June 26.
An 11 a.m. ceremony in Bradner Stadium is planned for that day with a backup time of 7 p.m. in case of inclement weather, Andreano said. He said 149 seniors are on track to graduate.
A junior-senior prom is scheduled for May 22 at Bartlett Country Club. Andreano said they could have up to 500 attendees because the prom will be held outdoors, but that comes with a caveat from the state.
“For any student going, they either have to be vaccinated, had COVID in the past 90 days or their last choice will be to be rapid testing at the county building six hours before the event,” he explained.
Andreano said there is a possibility that if a couple hundred students get tested that day, several of them will likely come back positive and those students and those they’ve been in contact with won’t be able to attend the prom. He said students who plan to attend will likely do remote learning and self-quarantine the couple days before the tests.
“If we come up with a better idea we’ll go that way, but the option of having several hundred students quarantine two hours before such a big event doesn’t seem like a great idea to me,” he added.
A senior day trip to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, is the works for June 16 or 17. Andreano said buses would leave early in the morning, the students would spend 12 to 14 hours at the park and then return late that night.
“It can’t be overnight this year, so that will be the senior trip,” he said. “We’re hoping for a lot of participation in that.”
An Avenue of Graduates parade on North Union Street is set for June 20 following the success of the first parade in 2020. Andreano said student banners will hang up on light poles for about three weeks after Memorial Day and the students will be located near their banners for the community to recognize them.
“Lots of people in the community have told me that really rivals our commencement ceremony,” he added.
During the days between the parade and graduation, Andreano said the district is looking at having a senior week with hopes of setting up other smaller events and celebrations.
“We have to make sure we are very diligent in picking the low-contact activities because we don’t want students in quarantine right before the commencement ceremony,” he said. “As we push forward to do everything that we know we want to do, we still have to have a measured understanding of how far we can push this without turning things bad.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, two school board members were recognized for their dedication to the district by the New York State School Boards Association.
Board president Mary Hirch-Schena was presented a level 2 board excellence award for her drive to continually expand her governance, knowledge and skills.
Superintendent Rick Moore said it’s not easy to be a board member because there is so much to learn and comprehend, and Hirch-Shena is always attending board classes, many of which are held on nights or weekends.
Next, Ira Katzenstein, a board member for about 20 years, was presented a level 4 board lifetime achievement award. Moore said every school board should have someone who has been around for long enough to know why decisions were made and the wisdom that comes with it.
“I’ll look into a policy book or contract book and wonder, ‘Why is that there?’ and you know something must have happened, and Ira can fill us in and let us know,” he said of Katzenstein. “He has the history of the district.”
Moore said Katzenstein has dedicated his life to children, understands children and understands how school districts work. Katzenstein keeps going to the classes to learn more and there’s always something new, Moore said.
“These awards don’t even come close to mentioning all they’ve done,” he added.