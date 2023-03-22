Olean schools recognize Leader of the Pack, Ron Shoup awardees

OLEAN — Five members of the Olean City School District staff have been recognized for their positive impact on the school community with the announcement of two rounds of awards.
Mary Lee Wenke was named the Mr. Ron Shoup Memorial Award recipient, and Michelle Brown, Patricia Fratercangelo, Mary Ann Kahm and Jodi Mallery all received the Leader of the Pack Award at the board of education meeting Tuesday.
“It’s always my honor to facilitate these awards,” said Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent. She thanked the District Engagement Committee for reviewing and thoughtfully looking over all the nominations received on behalf of the district teachers and staff.
“We had so many nominations of so many excellent people to be considered for these awards,” she said. “The great thing is we will be awarding these every six months, so if a nomination for a particular educator didn’t get acknowledged this time, there is a chance next time.”
The Shoup Memorial Award honors a teacher in the district who consistently goes out of their way for students, as Shoup did. Shoup was employed by the Olean City School District for over 40 years as a seventh-grade health teacher and coach. He would volunteer his time, help students and families in need and showed interest in and respect for all his students.
“We award this to a teacher in the district who consistently goes out of their way for their students,” Morris said. “I’m very proud and pleased to present this award to Mary Lee Wenke.”
Wenke, a school guidance counselor for 31 years, received multiple nominations, including one for Leader of the Pack, Morris said. One nomination said she has been a wonderful mentor and co-worker, giving all of herself to the students and families she served. Her kindness, compassion and sense of humor are just some of the things people will miss about her when she retires in June.
Another nomination said Wenke has been a "true husky" during her career, volunteering and getting involved in several groups and extracurriculars. "She can turn a negative into a positive, lights up the room with her enthusiasm, and her students love her while her peers know she’s trustworthy and be counted on to be involved in the school."
It was noted that Wenke recently made sure the school was involved in helping a student diagnosed with cancer, heading up a basket raffle and selling bracelets, and making sure the student "had positive vibes every day."
A third nomination said Wenke is a "go-to person for a number of things, a wealth of knowledge and a good ear to listen to students and adults alike. She is a hard worker with a ton of energy, is always on the go and an excellent counselor."
Her final nomination said Wenke is "always the first person to step up when there is a need and makes the school a better place with her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile. She is a confidant, friend, mentor, reliable source of information and a trusted counselor."
The Leader of the Pack Award honors a staff member who is a leader in their own right and goes above and beyond their job description to make Olean a special place for students. Leaders can be great communicators, treat others well, are self-aware, encourage others, are dependable, possess integrity and promote husky pride within the schools.
Michelle Brown’s nomination said she is an asset to the school, her students and everyone who’s met her, dedicated to the students and always hard-working. "She is always focused on continuously learning and developing the best practice for routine activities and is adaptable to change without complaint."
It was noted Brown brings a positive energy to all around her and "helps to develop processes to manage the nursing department throughout the district, bringing consistency to create an atmosphere of learning." She was called "terrific and welcoming to any new face and genuinely cares about delivering quality work and building up the department."
Patricia Fratercangelo’s nomination said she "doesn’t miss a day of work and makes everyone feel welcome. She has a smile on her face that makes others smile even when they’re in a bad mood and always looks out for everyone at lunch."
Mary Ann Kahm’s nomination said she goes above and beyond for all the students she works with regardless of the class. "She is always there if someone needs help or just someone to talk to and is also always there for the staff for whatever they need."
Jodi Mallery’s nomination said "she makes positive relationships with all students, deeply cares about their education and mental health and she makes a point to seek out and talk to students that are in need."