Olean schools recognize Leader of the Pack, Ron Shoup awardees

The Olean school district announced the latest Leader of the Pack and Ron Shoup awards recipients. From left are Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent; awardees Patricia Fratercangelo, Mary Ann Kahm, Mary Lee Wenke, Jodi Mallery and Michelle Brown; and Mary Hirsch Schena, school board president.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Five members of the Olean City School District staff have been recognized for their positive impact on the school community with the announcement of two rounds of awards.

Mary Lee Wenke was named the Mr. Ron Shoup Memorial Award recipient, and Michelle Brown, Patricia Fratercangelo, Mary Ann Kahm and Jodi Mallery all received the Leader of the Pack Award at the board of education meeting Tuesday.

