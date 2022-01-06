Olean schools receive $425K for safety, security upgrades

OLEAN — The Olean City School District has been awarded nearly $425,000 from the COPS School Violence Prevention Program for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools.
The grant, which the district applied for in 2021, awards 75% of the total with the district matching 25%, meaning $567,000 will actually go towards improving safety in the schools.
“The timing couldn’t be better for us,” said Dr. Karen Geelan, interim superintendent for the district. “School safety is, of course, our number one priority, and to have this grant will help us with our safety initiatives, to update our technology and to help us with our state-of-the-art safety measures for our students and staff.”
Business administrator Jenny Bilotta said she, Jennifer Mahar, coordinator of state and federal aid programs, Mike Martel, director of technology, and SRO Dan McGraw collaborated on writing the grant.
“We’re excited about it. It was kind of an early Christmas gift for us,” she said. “We’re excited to get it going, and we’ll most likely integrate the installation of a lot of this with our capital project.”
Geelan said providing the matching funds isn’t a problem for the district because they had already been budgeting in that direction.
“This just gives us a great boost to get some things done and upgraded that we seriously needed, and we’re really excited about it,” she added. “It’s going to bring us up-to-date and current with all these technologies.”
Among the planned improvements are new cameras, notification systems and public address systems. The biggest portion, about $182,000, will go towards a new surveillance system for exterior and interior cameras, Bilotta said.
“We have about 131 cameras that will either be replaced or added throughout the district,” she said.
A new security system called Integrated Electronic Access Control System will be installed and allow smart technology to connect building safety systems such as emergency lockdowns, signaling stations, camera monitoring, automatically notify police and more.
“It goes along with the second thing that we’re looking at — a crisis management along with a mass emergency notification system,” Bilotta explained. “It’s not a matter of somebody having to get online and dial 911 or notify the police chief. It will automatically happen.”
The district recently learned that the mass emergency notification system is lacking in some areas, Bilotta said. For example, if an announcement is made through the PA system, students and staff may not be able to hear it in the gym, music room or tech room.
“Part of the project will involve installing a blue-light notification system inside and outside our buildings so we really make sure everybody throughout the district is notified of an emergency no matter where they are,” she said.
A new PA system for the high school and middle school campus will also be installed, Bilotta added. The two elementary buildings are already scheduled to have new systems as part of the upcoming capital project.
The final element will be an upgraded video intercom system at the secure entrances. Bilotta said the buildings’ main entrances have cameras with the intercoms but more will be installed at some of the other doors as well to allow access if needed.
“We were a little nervous while writing this because we knew we were asking for a lot,” she said. “But if we’re going to go all-in, let’s ask for it all so our system is the best possible for all our students and our community.”
Although a specific timeline for all the upgrades has not been finalized yet, Bilotta said much of it will correspond with the upcoming capital project expected to begin later this year. She said they don’t want the construction process and security upgrades to interfere with each other.
“This was a great group effort by a lot of us to get this done, and we’re just so fortunate to receive these grant funds,” she added.