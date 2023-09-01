Olean schools ready for students return on Wednesday

OLEAN — Five days from today, hundreds of students will be excitedly walking through the halls on the way to their classrooms in the Olean City School District.
After a much-needed but productive summer break, the teachers and staff are ready to welcome back the young Huskies. After both an orientation for incoming eighth-graders on Tuesday and the first staff development day Thursday, everyone appears ready to go.
“It was a culmination of all the planning that we’ve been doing,” said Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent. “We’re being really intentional about the upcoming school year.”
Morris said there were several retreats over the summer with both the administrators and the Board of Education to make sure everyone was headed in the same general direction going into the fall.
“We believe we’ve been able to lock down and center on what is important to us as a district, for our students and our staff,” she added. “We’ve been training on leadership, safety, curriculum and instruction, goal-setting and communication.”
As for the students, Morris said there were a record number of students and families that came out for the eighth-grade orientation — some of whom were so eager they showed up before the building was ready for them.
“We’re so happy to see all those families and students coming in to get oriented with what’s going to be expected as they come into the high school,” she said. “There were a few kids who said they were nervous, but overall it was a positive excitement and energy for the school year.”
Across the district, many new faces will greet students on the first day of school. Morris said about 60 new faculty and staff members were hired just over the summer alone, about 32 of whom are new teachers. This does not include about 30 extra hires made since the beginning of school in 2022, Morris said.
“People are excited to be here in our district and working in this environment, and we’re just so happy to have them on the team,” she said. “We had a lot of holes filled with our staff, and we’re all excited to be moving forward together.”
This year will be the first one since 2019 that students will be returning to school without having to think about COVID-19 restrictions or regulations, Morris said. With that in mind, she said the district is beginning to focus more on getting students to participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.
Although there are no brand new sports or clubs for students to sign up for next week, Morris said both the kids and staff could suggest new ones anytime during the year.
“There are some things that are in development but not yet ready to be implemented,” she added.
Meanwhile, the district’s ongoing capital improvement project has been progressing steadily over the summer. Morris said most work is being done at the middle school with the installation of the multipurpose turf field and playground area. Recent milestones include poles for basketball hoops, the curb for the playground and lines for the Four square court, she said.
“At the middle school you’re going to see a huge impact of what the capital project meant for that building,” she added. “But at every building, there’s something going on. Students and families will see varying progress in the construction of the projects around the district.”
As teachers prepare their classrooms and support staff ready the rest of the buildings for the students to return, Morris said the general vibe across the district is excitement. After the struggles from COVID-19, she said everyone is ready to keep moving forward, especially with the implementation of the district’s first strategic plan helping them stay on that path.
“Our students are learning and growing in our classrooms as we demonstrated last year, our capital projects are moving along, we’ve added significantly to our team with fantastic staff and they’re all so excited to be on the Husky team,” she said.
Faculty and staff will be back in school Tuesday after Labor Day with the first day of class for students Wednesday.