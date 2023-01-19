Olean schools looking at March 14 capital project vote for additional $5.5M

OLEAN — A vote to OK an additional $5.5 million in spending for the second phase of the Olean City School District’s ongoing capital project is tentatively set for March 14.

Olean Board of Education members received an update Tuesday on the project’s status following the need to remove and replace about 3,000 dump truck loads of contaminated soil from the multipurpose field off Wayne Street.

Olean schools looking at March 14 capital project vote

Phase two of the Olean City School District’s capital project includes a new multi-purpose turf field, resurfaced tennis courts, playground, basketball court and a ramp from North Third Street to the athletic fields.
Members of the Olean Board of Education review the proposed multi-purpose athletic field design near Olean Intermediate Middle School as part of phase two of the ongoing capital project.

