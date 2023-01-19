Olean schools looking at March 14 capital project vote for additional $5.5M

OLEAN — A vote to OK an additional $5.5 million in spending for the second phase of the Olean City School District’s ongoing capital project is tentatively set for March 14.
Olean Board of Education members received an update Tuesday on the project’s status following the need to remove and replace about 3,000 dump truck loads of contaminated soil from the multipurpose field off Wayne Street.
The highlight of phase two is a new multi-purpose turf field complex for softball, baseball and football with underground drainage, storm water retention and a stone sub-base to be constructed on the site of the current athletic fields built over the former glass factory.
“There’s a lot of work we anticipated doing in this project that hasn’t been able to be done, so we went back to the drawing board and said where do we go from here?” said Jenny Bilotta, business administrator for the district. “As we looked at it, we said we have to do something. We have to move forward with this project.”
Because the original $24.8 million project was approved in March 2020, voters on March 14 would only be voting on allowing the additional $5.5 million, not a new $30.3 million project. Phase two is expected to cost about $13.5 million, up from the expected $8 million in 2020.
The school board is expected to vote next Tuesday on whether or not to proceed with the updated project, Bilotta said. This includes adopting an amended SEQRA resolution declaring no significant environmental impact, a resolution of necessity, amending a bond resolution and establishing a date for the voter referendum.
“The timing is key in this project. If we don’t get this project started, it could potentially cost us a lot of additional funds,” she said. “If this gets pushed out, essentially, it could put us another whole year not on that field, which is not what we want.”
In addition to the multipurpose field, the scope of phase two includes dugouts, sidewalks around the fields and perimeter fencing; conduit and wiring for field lighting and scoreboards; resurfacing the tennis courts; a new playground and basketball court; and a new ramp from North Third Street to the athletic fields.
Barry Church, project manager with Campus Construction Management Group, said the Olean Intermediate Middle School courtyard between the library and pool will also see upgrades to become more usable throughout the school year.
Matt Cummings, associate with Young + Wright Architectural, said the area around OIMS will be concrete surfacing with a rubber surface for the playground, meaning students would not have to walk on grass and bring dirt or mud back in on their shoes.
SOIL TESTING at the site began in late 2020 with a completed analysis in May 2022. Bilotta said they spoke with different consultants about how the district should move forward. She said the top concern is student and staff health safety.
“We’ve done a ton of testing regarding this, and we verified that the soil is not hazardous,” she said. “We found, for lack of a better term, a lot of junk in there.”
Because its field is on the former glass factory site, Bilotta said the district knew they were going to have to remove soil from there because of various glass and metal particles found over the years. They just didn’t know how much until now.
“Unfortunately, that’s why we’re here today,” she said. “We have to remove a lot more than we thought and the cost has significantly gone out. We’re talking 60,000 tons of dirt being removed.”
To help cover the additional $5.5 million, $1.5 million would be taken from the district’s capital reserve fund with the remaining $4 million coming from a bond. Bilotta said the state Education Department has approved the district to receive additional aid for the project, which would then go toward the annual payment of the $4 million bond over the next 15 years.
“They are not going to count this into our five-year maximum cost allowance, which means this will not impede on future projects we need to do at that building,” she explained. “They realize the predicament we’re in, so that was a huge win for the district.”
The original project’s design was completed in September 2021, receiving state Education Department approval in February 2022. Phase one bids were awarded in April, going $2.3 million over budget, and phase two bids were opened in December, going $5.5 million over.
“This went to the voters in 2020, but we really started planning for this about two years prior to that,” Bilotta said. “Think about what has happened with inflation and throughout the economy over the past five years. That’s part of the reason why we are where we are.”
Assuming a super majority of voters approve the project, the school board would accept the bids opened in December and award contracts March 21. Phase two work, primarily removing the soil, would begin in April.
A public hearing will be scheduled for some time in February and be announced.