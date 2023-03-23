Olean High School summer stock

OLEAN — The proposed Olean City School District budget for the 2023-24 school year totaled $51,947,749 when presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, but that number could slightly decrease before approval.

Business Administrator Jenny Bilotta told school board members that the proposed budget is up about 9.75% from the current $47,334,987, a roughly $4.61 million increase.

Olean schools looking at $51.9M budget, no tax hike for '23-24

Proposed revenues for the 2023-24 Olean City School District budget. The final budget will not be considered for school board approval for about another month.

Olean schools looking at $51.9M budget, no tax hike for '23-24

Proposed expenditures for the 2023-24 Olean City School District budget. The final budget will not be considered for school board approval for about another month.

