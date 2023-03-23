Olean schools looking at $51.9M budget, no tax hike for '23-24

OLEAN — The proposed Olean City School District budget for the 2023-24 school year totaled $51,947,749 when presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, but that number could slightly decrease before approval.
Business Administrator Jenny Bilotta told school board members that the proposed budget is up about 9.75% from the current $47,334,987, a roughly $4.61 million increase.
“This may change,” she said. “We still have some time that we’re working on things, and final revenues have not come in from the state.”
However, the budget is again expected to see no change in taxes, remaining at a $13,888,098 tax levy.
“We’re able to do that because of a 16% increase in state aid,” Bilotta said. “Without that, we wouldn’t be sitting here looking at an almost $52 million budget with a zero-percent tax increase. No way would that happen.”
The district’s expected revenues see about 67.65% of funds coming from state aid, thanks in part to that boost in Foundation Aid again this year, totaling about $35.14 million, Bilotta said. The tax levy makes up the next biggest portion of the budget, about 26.73%.
“We’re finally fully funded for Foundation Aid, which means we’re finally getting all the state aid this year we should have gotten for the past 12 years,” she told the school board. Going back to the 2007-08 school year, the district was receiving between $2 and $5 million fewer Foundation Aid funds than what it should have.
“Unfortunately, we had to make this gap up with a lack of services,” Bilotta said. “ You wouldn’t have had those challenges had the state given us that money.”
While the state aid and budget have continued to increase over the past decade, the tax levy has remained relatively flat. Had the district raised taxes the maximum it could have each year, Bilotta said the levy could be around $18 or $19 million.
Looking to future budgets, Bilotta said the new state aid calculations could mean the amount of Foundation Aid the district receives could decrease again.
“Moving forward, we have to be prepared,” she said. “We likely will not be at the same funding as this year.”
The remaining 5.62% of the budget revenues come from PILOT revenue, Medicaid, inter-fund transfers and fund balance, reserve contributions and other various revenues.
Meanwhile, Bilotta said the largest increases for expenses are seen in instructional, particularly staff salaries, with a $1.21 million increase, or 4.29%, to $29.37 million, and in employee benefits with a $1.02 million increase, or 13.38%, to $8.6 million.
“Health insurance premiums are going up 10 percent. Our overall health insurance costs are going up 18%,” she explained.
Debt services are also expected to increase about $1.42 million, or 36.75%, to $5.29 million. She said those increase are a part of the ongoing capital project, which the district has prepared for and will be off-set by revenues from state aid.
In recent years, student enrollment has dropped from about 2,500 in the 2008-09 school year to a low of about 1,900 this year. However, Bilotta said the makeup of those students has also changed, which brings its own challenges for the district as more academic interventions, social/emotional supports and special education programing are needed.
Comparatively, between retirements and new additions, the district is looking to fill about 25 educator positions for the 2023-24 year. With a further focus on support staff for maintenance, food service, nursing and teacher aids, Bilotta said there is a lot more work to do.
In addition to the budget, residents will vote on two further propositions. The second proposition will be to establish seats for up to two students to serve as ex officio members of the board of Education. Student members can sit with members of all public meetings and participate in hearings, but shall not have a vote, attend executive sessions or receive compensation.
The second proposition will be to establish a capital improvement reserve fund to set aside up to $10 million over the course of 10 years to be used for future capital improvements. The district cannot withdraw money from the reserve without voter approval.
Also on the ballot will be the election of three school board terms — two full term seats set to expire June 30 and one interim that filled a vacated seat in 2022.
The annual budget vote and board election will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 in the Olean Intermediate Middle School gymnasium.