OLEAN — Five members of the Olean City School District staff have been recognized for their positive impact on the school community with the announcement of two rounds of awards.

Angela Mest was named the first Mr. Ron Shoup Memorial Award recipient, and Mark Nolan, Charmaine Hill, Nancy Martin and Sarah Williams all received the Leader of the Pack Award at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

