OLEAN — Five members of the Olean City School District staff have been recognized for their positive impact on the school community with the announcement of two rounds of awards.
Angela Mest was named the first Mr. Ron Shoup Memorial Award recipient, and Mark Nolan, Charmaine Hill, Nancy Martin and Sarah Williams all received the Leader of the Pack Award at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
“I’m very proud to be able to award our first round of Mr. Ron Shoup award and Leader of the Pack award,” said Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent.
The Mr. Ron Shoup Memorial Award honors a teacher in the district who consistently goes out of their way for students, as Shoup did. Shoup was employed by the Olean City School District for over 40 years as a 7th grade health teacher and coach. He would volunteer his time, help students and families in need and showed interest in and respect for all his students.
“We were able to receive nominations from the community to nominate one of our stellar staff educators” for the Shoup award, Morris said.
Morris said Mest was nominated for the award because “she goes above and beyond for everyone she meets,” according to a nomination from a parent whose child Mest works with. “Angela supports her exceptional students in every aspect possible — physically, emotionally, mentally and even financially by spending her own money on outings and activities.”
Mest’s nomination said she helps organize united basketball games, volunteers for school dances and hosts a showcase at Christmas, teaching the children interaction skills and “fights above and beyond” for them.
“She sometimes get put into situations where our kiddos’ emotions take over, and she shows our children complete compassion and kindness,” the nomination said. “As a mother, I couldn’t ask for more. I’m honored to have her as my son’s teacher, educator and role model on a daily basis.”
Morris agreed with what was said in the nomination, adding that the district is proud to recognize Mest as the first recipient of the award.
The Leader of the Pack Award honors a staff member who is a leader in their own right and goes above and beyond their job description to make Olean a special place for students. Leaders can be great communicators, treat others well, are self-aware, encourage others, are dependable, possess integrity and promote husky pride within the schools.
“We had so many wonderful nominations that we were able to make multiple awards this year because this is such an important nomination, and we wanted to recognize who the community had raised,” Morris said.
Mark Nolan’s nomination said he is always willing to help and is friendly, courteous and never complains when asked to do a job. His work is done with pride and beyond expectations, the nomination read.
Charmaine Hill’s nomination said she is flexible in the workplace. The nominator said she has been in their classroom, working both one-on-one with a student and as a teacher assistant. She is wonderful working in all situations and goes above and beyond without being asked.
Nancy Martin’s nomination said she is the quintessential teacher’s aid, stepping up to every challenge with a smile. She displays a stern but friendly discipline code as the in-school suspension room monitor and has earned the respect of students and staff alike.
Sarah Williams’s nomination said she is hardworking but makes time for students and colleagues in need, making sure to help or guide everyone in the right direction. She greets everyone with a smile and makes them feel good about coming to school every day.
“We will opportunities for the community to continue to nominate our amazing staff and award further awards in the future,” Morris said.