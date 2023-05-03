OLEAN — The opportunity to pass a $55,501,933 budget with no change in the tax levy tax will be presented to voters of the Olean City School District during its annual budget vote May 16.
The overall budget was presented in a public hearing Tuesday evening by Jenny Bilotta, district business administrator, prior to the regular Board of Education meeting.
The proposed 2023-24 budget includes about $4.17 million more in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, a roughly 8.8% increase, Bilotta explained. Most notably, school officials have increased the programming component of the budget, which is 69% of the total plan at about $35.7 million, by about $4.22 million. Administration components make up 14% at about $7.08 million, and the capital components add up to 17% at about $8.73 million.
Broken down another way, Bilotta said for each dollar that the district spends, 6.73% goes to central office and board of education expenses; 76.32% goes to teaching, supervision, transportation, counseling and athletics; 8.11% goes to maintenance and operation of facilities; and 8.84% goes to debt services and transfers.
“We have a lot of equipment built into next year’s budget simply because we did get that huge increase in Foundation Aid,” she said. “The problem being we don’t know if that’s going to last into the future, so we have to plan for those one-time expenditures.”
For the revenues, the $13.89 million tax levy — about 27% of the budget — remains unchanged, Bilotta said. PILOT agreements also bring in a little less than $70,000.
The biggest portion of the budget’s revenues comes from state aid at $35.48 million, about two-thirds of total funding, Bilotta said, most of which is Foundation Aid.
“We finally, this year, got to where it was supposed to be,” Bilotta said. “Boy, the things we could have done if we would have got the money they owed us according to the law all these years.”
Unfortunately, there’s no telling how long it will last.
“If that funding falls off in the following years, not knowing how they’re going to fund Foundation Aid, we have to be prepared to potentially pull back some of those core spending expenses,” she said.
The remaining 5% of revenues come from the fund balance and reserves — which will use about $1.37 million next year — and other revenues at $687,000, including any local revenues such as tuition or BOCES refunds, Bilotta said.
Planning for the future, Bilotta said the district is looking at a capital outlay project to install all LED lights throughout Olean Intermediate Middle School, replacing the current old lights. She said the project is expected to take several years to complete.
Long-range plans are contingent upon a review of the Building Condition Survey, which is required every five years and was recently completed. Bilotta said their plan for developing the next capital project would likely come before voters in 2025.
“Just like your home here in the district, we have to continue with these improvements,” she added.
IN ADDITION to the school budget vote and board election, also on the ballot is a proposition to create up to two student ex officio members of the Board of Education. If approved, it will start the process to bring district students onto the board to add to the discussions, but they will not have any voting power.
The third proposition is to create a $10 million capital improvement reserve to offset future costs of capital projects to minimize or eliminate the taxpayer’s share of any increased tax levy needed to pay for capital improvements.
Bilotta said the previous reserve of $4 million was due to expire and has about $900,000 left. As general capital expenses continue to rise, she said the new reserve will allow the district to bridge the gap between the costs and aid the state provides.
“Capital reserves are very strict in that the voters have to authorize it to be created, to begin with,” she explained. “It allows the board to fund it when it is available. … In order to get the money out of that reserve and use it, the voters have to approve it.”
Also on the ballot will be the election of three school board terms — two full-term seats to serve July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2028, and one interim that filled a vacated seat in 2022 that would serve from May 17, 2023, to June 30, 2024. On the ballot are current board members Andrew Caya and Rychelle Weseman and newcomers Ricky Bee, Alan Peters and Kevin Stevens.
DURING THE question portion of the presentation, one district resident said a $51.5 million budget for a district of Olean’s size is outrageous. She said although there is district no tax increase, that bump in state aid comes from taxpayer dollars.
Bilotta noted inflation increased about 8% over the past year, so an 8% increase to the budget shouldn’t be a total surprise. Although the state is finally paying full Foundation Aid, it’s been in law and collecting tax dollars since 2007, “so I’m glad we’re finally at least getting it now.”
The resident also asked about several line items relating to CA BOCES and several programs the district offers, which Bilotta explained, noting that many of them receive some portion of reimbursement. The resident also asked about the possibility of sharing administrators such as a superintendent with a neighboring district.
“It’s difficult to share some of those positions,” Bilotta responded. “I do believe that there our opportunities for shared services, and we continue to look at that,” including transportation, courses, extra-curriculars and sports, as well as through BOCES.
Another resident asked about what future planning the district has done — noting the state’s green energy initiative with all-electric buses, offsetting increased utilities with district renewables such as installing solar panels as well as making up for the loss of tax dollars from a potential charter school — and wondered if that is reflected in this budget.
While those have been discussed by the district, Bilotta said they didn’t have a direct impact on the 2023-24 budget other than some of the one-time expenses that are included because of that substantial Foundation Aid increase. However, she said those factors will play a bigger part in future planning and likely impact decisions for the 2024-25 budget.
The annual budget vote and school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Olean Intermediate Middle School music suite.