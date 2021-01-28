OLEAN — Administrators with the Olean City School District are pondering ways on how to help some students catch up to where they should be academically following a year of pandemic setbacks.
At this week’s school board meeting on Zoom, Superintendent Rick Moore said the district is considering “how to get these kids where we need them to be” in a time when in-person lessons were mixed with remote and hybrid sessions beginning in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I tell people, it’s just such a unique year and I know a lot of teachers are putting pressure on themselves,” Moore told the board. “We’re seeing kids who aren’t making it and aren’t engaged.”
With that said, Moore noted administrators have been looking at different ways to help the students catch up.
“We met as an administrative council the other day … and we came up with MUSH, the acronym for Making Us Stronger Huskies,” Moore said of the district’s new motto linked to the Huskies mascot.
“We’re investigating families and kids that would be willing to come (for classes) either during winter break or spring break,” Moore said of one idea. “There are faculty and staff we would have to pay for that — and would they be willing to do some form of catch up or remedial work” with the students.
Moore said the district is also working closely with its summer STAR program and is considering expanding that program.
“Basically, we’re looking at a kindergarten camp where kids would come in” for the performing art summer program, he explained. “And we’re looking at math and reading … so there would be a STAR program at each elementary school.”
In addition, the district is considering conducting a program for students in grades four through eight at Olean High School.
“We’re trying to get a period where they would do remedial catch-up work, too,” he added. “We’re really looking at how to get these kids back on track.”
In other announcements, Moore said the district has started offering low-risk sports to students that include swimming and bowling.
He said he students are excited to be back into sports activities and are following all COVID safety measures. In addition, Moore said it is believed that high-risk sports will also be offered to students in the upcoming week.
Paul Hessney of the finance committee reported the cafetaria continues to deliver meals to students on Wednesdays when hybrid sessions are not offered in schools. He said hybrid sessions were offered to students beginning last week after the district had been closed for those sessions since November.
In addition, he said Friday meals provided to students include meals for the weekend.
“When you think about it, the nutrition of students in a district like Olean, which is a high-need district, is really critically important,” Hessney said.
