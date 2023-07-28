OLEAN — Dr. Michael Irizarry has been appointed the new assistant superintendent for academic services in the Olean City School District by the Board of Education.
Irizarry comes to Olean from Pioneer Central School District where he served in a number of roles over the past decade, including a short stint as acting assistant superintendent.
“During the interview process, I could tell there was a very strong sense of history and pride in the district,” he said of Olean in a interview with the Times Herald. “I noted that many graduates came back to live in and serve the community through employment in the district. I’m glad to have the opportunity to be a part of this school system.”
Originally from Texas, Irizarry said he spent most of his childhood in the New York town of Wayland, south of Rochester. He graduated from Wayland-Cohocton High School and went on to Canisius College of Buffalo for his undergraduate degree as a dual major in secondary mathematics education and mathematics.
Irizarry received his master’s in educational computing from Buffalo State, a second master’s from Canisius in educational administration and his doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University at Buffalo in 2020.
“I started in education back in 2002, as a middle school math teacher at Maryvale Middle School, across from the airport,” he recalled. “In November of 2011, I was given an opportunity to join Pioneer High School as an assistant principal.”
Since that time, Irizarry has held various positions at Pioneer, including data integrator; director of curriculum and instruction; and director of curriculum, instruction and technology.
“Being in education as a teacher first, then moving up through administration, has given me a broad perspective regarding the programming, student, staff, community and academic needs of a district,” he said. “To me, it’s important to have experienced those roles, so that now I am able to lead more effectively.”
Irizarry said part of his entry plan at Olean is to commit to participating in roundtable conversations with all of the stakeholder groups in the district.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the staff and community better and to learn more about the history and traditions that I can support and become a part of,” he added.
Irizarry lives in Marilla, Erie County, with his wife, 10-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Outside of work, he said he’s involved in youth coaching for his town’s soccer program and the local boys and girls club basketball program.
Several years ago, Irizarry received his first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and now enjoys working with his son, who has a similar interest in the discipline and recently received his black belt.
Irizarry, an avid outdoorsman who enjoys spending time with family, said he looks forward to attending school and community events with them in the upcoming school year.