OLEAN — The opportunity to pass a $43.68 million budget with no change in the tax levy tax will be presented to voters of the Olean City School District during its annual budget vote May 18.
The overall budget was presented in a public hearing Tuesday evening by Jenny Bilotta, district business administrator, during the regular Board of Education meeting.
The proposed 2021-22 budget includes about $500,000 more in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, a roughly 1.15% increase. Most notably, school officials have increased the programming component of the budget, which is about two-thirds the total plan, by about $271,000.
The $13.89 million tax levy — about 32% of the budget — remains unchanged. Superintendent Rick Miller said the district has been able to not increase the tax most of the past several years.
“We understand the community and the situation they’re in,” he said. “One of the reasons we created the budget we did was to make sure that our taxpayers were not overly burdened.”
The biggest portion of the budget’s revenues comes from state aid at $27.89 million, about two-thirds of total funding. The remaining 4% of revenues come from the fund balance and reserves — which will use about $916,000 next year — and other revenues at $927,000, including any local revenues such as tuition or BOCES refunds, Bilotta said.
“When we hear about state aid cuts, we all panic because that’s the largest portion of our budget, so when they do make the cuts it has a significant impact on us,” she said.
Expenditures for the budget includes 71% for instruction — which deals with everything in the classroom, including teacher salaries and benefits — at $30.85 million, the most important part of the budget, Bilotta said.
Capital comprises 16% of the budget at $6.9 million and includes debt services and custodial and maintenance expenses. The final 13% goes to administration at $5.93 million and includes all the school board, administrative offices and business office expenses.
Also next year, the district is expected to receive additional federal funding, Bilotta said. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act could give the district about $2.89 million to be used through Sept. 30, 2023, and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act could give the district about $6.5 million to be used through Sept. 30, 2024.
“That is separate from the general fund, so that’s not a portion any of the taxpayers vote on,” Bilotta explained. “We’ll develop a plan, submit it to the state and they will have to approve, critique, deny, give us feedback.”
Looking to the future, Bilotta said the district is planning a capital project at Washington West Elementary School to install more interior doors and fix ramps in the 2022-23 school year. She said they’re also looking at a long-range plan to do a five-year building condition survey and creating a five-year financial plan.
ALSO ON the ballot is the election of school board members to two open seats with four registered candidates: Clarissa E. Ivan, Kevin M. Dougherty, Julio Fuentes and incumbent Mary A. Hirsch-Schena.
The candidates introduced themselves to the community Tuesday and shared their reasons for running.
Ivan, a 2001 graduate of Olean who attended BOCES and Jamestown Community College, said she wants to bring diversity and a new perspective to the school board.
As a woman of color, spending several years traveling around the world for work, Ivan said she wants to share her cultural experiences with the younger generation to help combat racism and bigotry through education.
“I want all the kids in this town to see that every opportunity is possible for them, that their career dreams are in reach and I want to represent them, and that’s why school board diversity matters,” she said.
Dougherty, a former Olean Common Council member and father with three children attending district schools, said he wants to open up communication between all aspects of the district to do what is best for the children and community. He said his years on the council have given him experience in how to work on the fiscal side of school board decisions.
“As most of you probably know, I’m not afraid to state my opinion,” he said. “I’d like to get under the hood and start working on some of these problems, and that’s why I’m excited to join the school board if you guys will have me.”
Fuentes, a district resident who attended Olean schools, and has children who attend, said he has had the support of the community and the district during his life, and has in turn given back to the community in various ways.
He said serving on the board would be another way he can give back.
“I just want you guys to know I don’t have an agenda,” he said. “I want to pursue this endeavor with an open mind, a willingness to listen and a willingness to learn. I want to help the board make the most logical choices and decisions to better our community.”
Hirsch-Schena, current school board president who also has a child who attends the district, said she has served on several committees while on the board and has volunteered in the community. She said she is proud of never having missed a school board meeting and was part of the decision to bring art and music teachers back to the elementary schools.
“What we accomplish and how we accomplish it in the next 10 years will determine our children’s opportunities to learn and prosper in a world we cannot even begin to define,” she said. “My promise to you is always ask questions, stay informed and never stop fighting for what is best for our school district, our taxpayers and ultimately our children.”
The annual budget vote and school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Olean Intermediate Middle School gymnasium on Wayne Street.
