OLEAN — Still curious how state aid will affect next year’s budget, Olean City School District officials had their first look at a preliminary spending plan for 2022-23 at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Business administrator Jenny Bilotta shared an early glimpse at what factors will impact developing the upcoming budget, mostly notably whether to increase the tax levy for the first time in a few years.
Although a tax levy increase hadn’t been discussed yet, Bilotta recommended an increase be considered due to the large rate of inflation. She said the district’s preliminary tax cap is at 2.67% but the current rate of inflation is more than 4%.
“We’re really taking a loss because we know our expenses are going up much more than 4%, but we’re not taking in any additional tax levy money, so we need to think about the long-term impact of that,” she said.
Bilotta said Foundation Aid is the biggest portion of state aid the district receives, but the upcoming year will be the last time the district receives a large increase because it will be fully funded at that point.
“In 2022-23, you’ll see about an 11% increase here,” she noted. “Beyond that is where we really need to focus.”
When Foundation Aid is calculated by the current law, Bilotta said there will be some issues since some of the figures the state uses are antiquated, such as 2000 U.S. Census data and enrollment figures from 2009.
“If you look at what our enrollment has done, it has decreased,” she said. “If we have a general ed student counted at one, our special ed students are counted at 1.4. Our special education enrollment and percentages has drastically increased. It’s very difficult to project beyond next year what that number is going to do.”
Although the executive budget shows the district receiving nearly $3 million more in state aid compared to the current budget year, Bilotta said that number will most certainly decrease come time to approve the district budget.
For example, BOCES aid shows about a $400,000 increase for the upcoming year, but Bilotta explained that figure is based on what the district spends in its current school year.
“Our goal each year is to spend the entire amount of BOCES money expenses that we plan for, or otherwise next year’s aid will be less than we anticipate,” she said. “I do anticipate the majority of our BOCES expenses will be made this year, but that may be slightly lower than what the state has.”
For expenses, Bilotta said salaries and benefits are the biggest portion of the district’s budget. Salaries could be increasing about 4.4% and benefits could be increasing nearly 13%.
“We know the two of those together equals about 61% of our budget, and we know that portion of our budget is going up significantly,” she said.
Meanwhile, utilities are the most volatile area of the budget, Bilotta said, with the electric bills expected to increase significantly but may decrease slightly before the final budget is approved.
Part of figuring out expenses comes from evaluation positions in the district, both from which faculty and staff will be retiring or leaving the district as well as knowing enrollment figures and the needs of students.
“We really need to align the needs of our students, what staffing we have and how to match those,” Bilotta said.
One of the largest factors in those is the significant increase in special education students enrolled in the district. Bilotta said the district had nearly 50 new special education students come to the district this year, bringing the total percentage for the district to about 21%
“The budget for 2022-23 is going to see a drastic increase,” she said.
Bilotta said more development on the budget will be presented at the next Audit and Finance Committee meeting on March 17 before a final presentation at the next regular board meeting March 22.