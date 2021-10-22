OLEAN — Since classes resumed in September, the Olean City School District has been providing funds for an after-school program run by the YMCA while it waits to receive $1 million from a grant for the program.
At meetings in August and early this month, the school board voted to provide $9,000 a week to the YMCA to make sure the programs weren’t interrupted in absence of funding from the grant awarded in June.
But during their meeting Tuesday night, some school board members expressed concern over how much longer the school district would be paying for the program that isn’t even theirs.
The board ultimately voted to fund the program for one more month until Nov. 13 and asked the YMCA to provide them with more information about the program, cost breakdowns and other funding options.
In June, the YMCA of the Twin Tiers received three grants just shy of $350,000 from the State Education Department for after-school programs beginning this fall for Olean’s elementary and intermediate middle schools and the Scio Central School District. The grants will be administered over a five-year period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.
Superintendent Rick Moore said the district has been in communication with the YMCA to find out when the state funding will come in. He said the YMCA is talking with other organizations for the program as well.
“We appreciate your patience,” he said. “I know it’s a tough one, but it’s really good for our families.”
Board member James E. Padlo originally suggested they extend the funding to Jan. 15, but other board members disagreed with that time frame.
“Every month that we keep paying $9,000 a week, 40 percent of it goes to administrative overhead,” said board member Janine Fodor. “We pay for two-and-a-half full-time positions at the Y for a program that runs only during the school year for three-and-a-half hours a day. It’s an absurd amount of money.”
Fodor said it would be different if it was a district-run program with Olean teachers and employees. Because the YMCA is a separate organization, she suggested parents should have to start paying a portion of the expenses.
“That’s not a ridiculous proposition,” she added. “Think of all the other needs that we have right now.”
Board member Ira Katzenstein said the program is about what’s best for the kids and their families. He said it’s disappointing that the board has not seen the plans for the program, but they shouldn’t “pull the plug” in the middle of it, recommending it end when winter break begins.
“When you’re thinking about spending $9,000 a week, I’m trying to think how many more kids could we reach than 200, and what more can we be doing for those kids?” said board member Mary Hirsch-Schena.
Moore said the district could look at it as a short-term investment since the program is expected to continue for five years. Hirsch-Schena said the board still has not yet seen how good the program is and if it’s worth it.
“If we fund it through January, it’s $180,000,” said board member Paul Hessney. “I have an awful lot of trouble continuing to fund this program considering the other needs and issues that we face right now.”
“I think pushing it one more month gives (the YMCA) enough time,” board member Julio Fuentes said. “It’s been three months, they should have enough data to at least give us something and then we should go from there. We definitely need to see something.”
At its Aug. 31 meeting, the board discussed the initial agreement, which began Sept. 8, including language regarding the YMCA repaying the district when the funding comes in and receiving a budget breakdown of what the $9,000 is used for each week.
At its Oct. 5 meeting, the board voted to extend the agreement again until Oct. 20. During that meeting, business administrator Jenny Bilotta told the board she received a budget from the YMCA and would share it at the next Operations Committee meeting, which was held Oct. 13.