OLEAN — One week since dozens of community members attended an Olean Board of Education meeting in response to comments made by an Olean principal who is also a pastor, the district has taken no formal action.
Following the posting of several videos showing Joel Whitcher, co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School, making remarks on religion, sexual orientation, mental health, poverty, COVID-19 and politics as pastor of the Fresh Fire Worship Center in Allegany, the school district has yet to even formally comment.
Superintendent Rick Moore said he cannot speak on personnel matters, but said the community outcry since the protests last week has calmed down.
“We haven’t had any big issues here, which is nice,” he told the Olean Times Herald Monday.
The district on Saturday ran an advertisement looking for a new high school assistant principal. Moore said the ad is to fill the position of former assistant principal Mike Martel, who now serves as director of technology for the district.
“We’re just looking for someone to take his place,” Moore said. “It’s really to fill a vacancy. It has nothing to do with Joel Whitcher.”
Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association, said state school boards ultimately have to look at what actions the district can legally take regarding an employee’s comments.
“If he expressed them on the premises of the school, I think their ability to take action would be made significantly greater than if he made these comments in the community,” Worona said. “It doesn’t mean the district is powerless, either. It just means they have to be able to connect those comments to the inability of the school to pretty much function.”
The day after a Facebook page shared the videos of Whitcher, two Olean students started a petition on change.org calling for his resignation. The petition had received more than 2,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
The student who wrote a majority of the petition, whom the Times Herald has not named, said she saw the initial video in a group message after it was shared by a friend. She said he asked them what we thought of the videos, and they agreed it was “outrageous and violently hateful” towards the student body.
“I thought it was insane that somebody who truly believed these things was working at a public, state-funded institution,” she continued. “Collectively, we decided that we had to do something about it,” she said.
The student who first suggested the petition and created it online said she first saw the video on someone’s Snapchat profile and was “disgusted and confused” by Whitcher’s statements.
The student said she initially thought he quit or retired to be sharing those thoughts publicly and was shocked to find out he was saying them while still being the middle school principal.
“I couldn’t sleep that night, I wanted something to be done right in that moment,” she said. “It was very upsetting and I couldn’t stop thinking about his students that may be affected by his bias.”
In addition to the petition, Olean High School students organized a peaceful protest Wednesday afternoon, gathering outside the school’s main entrance.
Following coverage of the school board meeting, the Olean Times Herald Facebook page received several comments from readers.
“I am so ashamed and feel heartbroken for the students that attend this school that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, that struggle with their mental health, that are Muslim,” one person commented. “Preach love and acceptance, not hate.”
However, another person commented: “Joel is one of the most amazing men I’ve ever met he has such a love for people in our community. Just because he doesn’t condone sin and preaches against it doesn’t mean he doesn’t love people and his job and take it seriously. I’m embarrassed and ashamed of the community.”
Other readers considered the legal aspect of Whitcher’s comments regarding First Amendment rights versus professional obligations.
“Many educators have been tanked for free speech that stepped over the line for lesser reasons in simple (Facebook) posts,” someone commented. “If they have a bias that will affect their performance in treating their students fairly, then it’s a job issue.”
“As many people mentioned, he’s allowed his religious faith, but he’s not allowed to share that belief at school,” another added. “However, with the sharing of social media what is in school and what is out of school is now even more blurred.”
Worona said public school employees are entitled to due process when it comes to First Amendment rights outside of the school. However, he said, “Those statements can have repercussions not only in upsetting people but in the smooth operation of the school district.”
Worona noted a case where a public school employee was convicted of homicide but the incident occurred outside of the school. However, he said the district did not continue to employ the person because their presence was disrupting the school setting due to the employee’s involvement in the incident.
“The bottom line is educators have First Amendment rights, and whether those rights can be superseded by district concerns and issues is all really going to depend on the connection of demonstrating disruption,” Worona said.
Once students at Olean High School were aware of the situation after the videos were first shared, a group chat was made involving the majority of people who were willing to take action on the matter, according to the student who wrote the petition.
“We’re hoping to get enough signatures to show administration that it’s not just a small number of students who are unhappy. Members of the community, OHS alumni, parents and more stand in solidarity with us and want Joel Witcher out of our school,” she said. “Ultimately, the goal is to have everyone aware of Mr. Witcher’s opinions and words have him removed as the principal at the Olean Middle School.”
The student who suggested and created the petition agreed.
“A big part of it was for awareness, but also to show how many people feel passionately about this situation,” she added.