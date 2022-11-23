Santa Claus Lane 10.JPG

A unit travels down South Union Street during the 2021 Santa Claus Lane Parade. The event returns tonight.

 File photo

OLEAN — The ever-popular Santa Claus Lane Parade — the official kick-off to the holiday season in the area in which Santa and Mrs. Claus lights thousands of light bulbs in the skylines and snowflakes and stars — is back tonight at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and North Union Street.

The Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, near the Burger King on North Union Street in Olean. The parade will stagger and use both sides of the street.

