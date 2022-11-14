OLEAN — Two city sewer discharges were reported Friday evening, releasing about 8,500 gallons of wastewater into Olean Creek and Allegheny River due to overwhelming rainfall.

Notifications issued through the state Sewage Pollution Right to Know Act system were issued at 9 p.m. Friday amid heavy rainfall.

