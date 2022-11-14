OLEAN — Two city sewer discharges were reported Friday evening, releasing about 8,500 gallons of wastewater into Olean Creek and Allegheny River due to overwhelming rainfall.
Notifications issued through the state Sewage Pollution Right to Know Act system were issued at 9 p.m. Friday amid heavy rainfall.
The larger discharge, at the South Fourth Street sewer lift station, sent about 7,500 gallons into the Allegheny River over a 45-minute period. A second discharge was reported at the sewer lift station on Adams Street, with the downpour overwhelming the station. Around 1,000 gallons of untreated water was discharged into Olean Creek for over half an hour.
Officials reported that pumps were checked and kept in operation as a remedial effort to prevent the discharge from continuing.
The National Weather Service reported that the city received 2.61 inches of rain on Friday — higher than the November monthly average of 2.18 inches.
At the time of the discharges, Allegheny River water levels at the city’s wastewater treatment plant were at 1.67 feet with about 565 cubic feet per second flowing past the site. The flow rate more than doubled by 11 p.m., and by 1:30 p.m. Saturday levels had risen to 10.25 feet — just over the action stage of the river at the site — with more than 10,000 cubic feet per second flowing past. A cubic foot of water is about 7.48 gallons. As of 3 p.m. Monday, waters had receded to 5.4 feet.
The discharges are the latest — but also smallest — discharges reported in recent years.
In March, 48,000 gallons were discharged over 45 minutes at the South Fourth Street station. A rain-induced 15,000-gallon discharge at the Adam Street station was reported in 2019.
The largest discharges in recent years have not been tied to the weather. Power outages caused a 2018 discharge at South Fourth Street which put 200,000 gallons of wastewater into the river, while another power outage — just before a generator was installed at the site — led to around 330,000 gallons being discharged in August 2019.
Discharges regularly occurred during heavy rain in the city for decades, one of the catalysts for a pair of consent orders with the Department of Environmental Conservation to invest millions into the city’s wastewater systems. However, until the Sewage Pollution Right to Know Act was signed in 2012, municipalities were not required to immediately report such discharges to the public.