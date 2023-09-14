OLEAN — More paving work is on the way in the city.
The Department of Public Works announced Thursday that contractor D&H Excavating of Arcade will begin milling the 100 and 200 blocks of North First Street, followed by the entire length of Laurens Street, starting Monday as long as the weather allows. The work is expected to last into the following week.
Work will include milling down the surface of the streets and applying fresh blacktop to restore the surface. Crosswalks will also be upgraded to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes and to use caution when traveling through milled areas. Local traffic only will be allowed on the streets while work is in progress.
Work began on Sept. 7. By Monday, some pavement had been laid on Buffalo Street. As of Thursday afternoon, Buffalo Street had received a base coat in both lanes over the entire section being repaved, and work had begun paving West Sullivan Street.
More than 3 miles of city streets are to be paved this year, with the city relying on state aid for the construction.