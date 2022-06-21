Editor’s note: Fifty years ago this week, the Southern Tier was inundated with floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Agnes — which claimed 128 lives from Cuba to Canada. Over the next few weeks, the Times Herald will look back at the impact of the flooding on area communities.
OLEAN — Officials in the Allegheny River and Genesee River watersheds in the Twin Tiers had little warning 50 years ago that Hurricane Agnes would cause widespread flooding.
Before Agnes-spawned floodwaters subsided, they became the most destructive flood in U.S. history, killing 117 people and leaving 112,000 homeless.
There were 23 dead in New York state, 50 injured and 98,000 left homeless from Agnes. In Pennsylvania, there were 47 dead from the flooding and $1.2 billion in damage including 531 miles of highways.
At 1:05 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh office issued a warning about three hours before flooding began in Olean, and eight hours’ warning in Salamanca.
Heavy rains from Agnes over the upper Allegheny River watershed in north central Pennsylvania and Western New York caused flash flooding along the tributaries. The river rose rapidly, overflowing the city’s protective system of dikes along the river and Olean Creek. Scores of people who found their homes surrounded by floodwaters were rescued by rowboats and motorboats in South Olean.
As many as half of the city’s 20,000 residents at the time were forced from their homes.
Those who didn’t find shelter with friends and relatives on higher ground were housed and fed at schools in Olean, Portville and Allegany. Hundreds of volunteers came out to help the flood victims.
“I remember that flood,” former Olean Police Chief Mike Luty recalled in an interview earlier this month in advance of the 50th anniversary of the Flood of 1972. Luty, who was police chief at the time, said, “That flood came up pretty fast.” The dikes of Olean Creek along Boardman Park were not holding.
One of the Olean Police Department’s orders was to keep residents back, away from fast-moving water at sites where people were gathering to get a glimpse, Luty said.
The city police were working with other city departments, including the fire department and public works, which were coordinated by Civil Defense — set up in the Civil Defense Department in the Municipal Building.
“All the city departments and agencies were there along with the Red Cross, clergy, state police and sheriff’s deputies,” Luty said. “Everyone coordinated with each other. We were able to pinpoint problems. We had a lot of good cooperation.”
Looking back, Luty said he still thinks the July 1942 flood that inundated South Olean “was a little more damaging.”
By Thursday night, June 22, the area had more than 5 inches of water from Agnes in two days.
Luty said volunteers and others, including policemen, were assigned to walk along the dikes to report any breaches to officials at Civil Defense so sand bag crews could be dispatched.
Art Filjones, who was an Olean city patrolman at the time, recalls helping put down sandbags along with his longtime friend Pete Russo. “We got our instructions from the command post at Civil Defense.”
Filjones and Russo were then given a rowboat and told to check every house on Green Street. “They gave us oars,” he said. “There was no motor.”
There were others, too, including private citizens and firefighters, who brought boats to help rescue other residents from the floodwaters
Filjones remembers the doors to the homes along the street were mostly open. “We put the boat right up to the door and called to see if anyone was there.”
The water was over porches and going up the stairs to the second floor in homes. After going up and down streets, they didn’t find anyone still in their homes, Filjones said.
Next, Civil Defense asked them to check out a report of a man on a raft in the old swimming pool, he said. There was no one there when they arrived with their boat, but they were not sure that the man had gotten to safety.
When the water started to recede, Filjones recalls heading east to Portville where he found a large oil tank in the middle of Main Street, where floodwater had left it. No one knew how far it had floated.
MEANWHILE, the Olean Times Herald suspended publication because its offices and printing plant on Norton Drive was threatened by floodwater from Olean Creek. Employees placed sandbags in front of doors.
With so many streets and roads flooded and bridges out, the newspaper could not have been delivered even if employees had managed to publish.
Allegheny River flood crests were forecast for Eldred and Port Allegany in Pennsylvania and at Olean and Salamanca — all historical records. Evacuations also were reported in Smethport, East Smethport and Crosby Pa., as well as Ceres, N.Y.
Also on June 24, the river was within 8 inches of the top of the dikes in Portville. Two Corps of Engineers officials in Olean borrowed a hand car and delivered two heavy duty 6-inch pumps to Portville.
They found a foot of water on Main Street with 125 homes and businesses flooded — mostly from Oswayo Creek. More than 600 residents had been evacuated.
A Corps of Engineers report on the flood in Portville found “flood damages at Portville were major but, thanks to the dikes, there was no loss of life and damages were far from the “total devastation” one newspaper referred to in Portville.
In Allegany, firefighters stood in a foot of water inside their fire hall. A boat used for rescues was moored inside out of the rain. Fire Chief Francis “Pez” Pezzimenti directed the department’s response via fire radio from inside the fire hall.
In Wellsville, a five-story wing at Jones Memorial Hospital collapsed into the rain-swollen Genesee River. The wing had been evacuated prior to the collapse.
The Corps of Engineers called flooding in Salamanca “the highest and most devastating in history.” The river level was 7.5 feet above the highest previous flooding in 1942. All three city bridges were closed for days.
At the time, Mayor Keith Reed called the flooding “10 times more than any previous flooding.”
The initial estimate of damage to Main Street businesses and many homes that were flooded was $5 million.
An Associated Press photograph of Main Street flooding in Salamanca ran in newspapers across the country, including the New York Daily News.
The Corps of Engineers completed flood protection dikes along the Allegheny River the year before the flooding. The dikes, built to withstand an 80-year flood, were topped but they provided preliminary protection for an orderly evacuation and may have saved lives in the process, a Corps of Engineers review found.
“There was little that could be done to prevent heavy damage once the dikes were topped,” Salamanca Republican Press editor Latham B. Weber told the Associated Press. “Without this (dike system) lives might have been lost and property damage might have been even higher.”