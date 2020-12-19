OLEAN — The city will benefit from a $32,750 grant to help catalog public trees and manage them into the future.
On Friday, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced 38 grants totaling $1.4 million across the state for urban forestry projects.
“Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values, and improved public health,” said Seggos. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo is investing in the health of New York’s communities through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, providing crucial assistance for our state’s vital forests to thrive.”
One of the grants, awarded to Olean, is to help craft a tree inventory and create a management plan.
The projects to receive funding were selected from a total of 154 applications, DEC officials reported, and were ranked by cost effectiveness, lasting benefits, use of partnerships, inclusion of outreach and education, and support from local stakeholders.
The urban forestry grants complement DEC’s ongoing initiatives to address invasive species, climate change, environmental degradation, environmental justice, and urban sprawl. The Common Council approved the grant application in October 2019.
Under the original resolution, the city would complete a comprehensive inventory of all trees maintained by the city, including planting sites and stumps in public rights-of-way, public parks and city-owned facilities. Information such as age, species, health and geographic distribution would be included. That data would then be entered into a Geographic Information System, allowing for rapid review of the data by various agencies.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he was pleased to receive the award, for which there will be no local contribution to get the work done.
“It’s a really competitive grant,” he said, adding the city tried to receive funds during the 2019 round. “Last year, we missed by a quarter of a point.”
Aiello said that the last tree survey dates back to the 1980s and was in the form of a set of bound books.
“This one will be all software,” he said, noting the ability to update it quickly if trees come down or are planted.
The mayor credited the work of Sue Cooper, city forester, DPW Director Bob Ring and Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Office for Community Development, with earning the grant.
In recent years, the aging trees in the city’s rights-of-way have bred controversy, with funding for maintenance and a desire for planning future tree work debated over the past several years.
Over the last nine years, New York state has funded more than $11.4 million in grants to support projects with a total value of more than $18.3 million. In nearby counties this year, four grants were awarded in Erie County, with a fifth grant awarded to a Niagara County community. Attica in Wyoming County also received $40,000 for tree maintenance.