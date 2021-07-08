OLEAN — In 1871, with just shy of 700 books, borrowers could browse the collection of the Olean Library Association.
One day per week.
Fast forward 150 years and the Olean Public Library’s collection now includes more than 124,000 books, multimedia titles and periodicals as well as over 12,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks. The library opens its doors to the public five or six days a week, and even during the coronavirus pandemic, Wi-Fi access was available for free.
It’s safe to say a lot has changed since the 1870s.
“We’re really excited that we’re finally able to celebrate our sesquicentennial because at first it looked like we wouldn’t have the opportunity,” Library Director Michelle La Voie said. “We have not only the Friends of the Library fundraiser coming up but other events planned for the rest of the year.”
Although the library reopened its doors several months ago, the number of patrons today is still lower than the pre-COVID-19 days, La Voie said. One factor is having fewer programs available at this time, she said, but that’s something they’re hoping to increase this fall.
“We had such a steady group of people coming in all the time prior to the shutdown,” she said. “The next step will be getting back to regular operating hours.”
When restrictions eased this spring, the library moved to offering curbside pick-up for lending materials, while programs aimed at a variety of patrons began returning. It’s been a slow start, but La Voie said more patrons are coming into the library as the building again becomes a central hub for the community to meet, educate, entertain and grow.
“It really shows how important the library is felt to be by the community,” she said. “When you study library history, it seems to be the same story in almost every community you look at.”
In the latter half of the 19th century, people began to form free, public libraries because they would play a role in lifting up all people through education, La Voie said. A common nickname for the library then was “the people’s university,” she noted.
“A library is still viewed as the place to go where you can find the answers you’re looking for and dependable information, but they’re more than that,” she said. “Libraries change with the times.”
ESTABLISHED ON March 25, 1871, by a small group of public-spirited citizens, the Olean Library Association held its first meeting in Miss Lyon’s school house on Laurens Street. That May, the library settled in the rear of John G. Pelton’s tailor shop on North Union Street. It was open Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. Annual dues were $2 for gentlemen and $1 for ladies.
By September 1878, under the supervision of Charles Gillingham, the library moved to a room rented from P.J. Hastings in what was known as the Berg — or Birge — after Norman Birge, a harness maker who owned the block. It next moved to the second floor of the Exchange Bank building and then to 102 Hamilton St. where it remained until 1889.
In June 1888, the library was renamed in honor of George B. Forman, who donated a new property and building, where the library moved to in April 1889.
A charter, granted by the Board of Regents of New York State, on Dec. 13, 1906, named the institution the Olean Public Library, and it became a free library. Its first librarian, appointed in January 1907, was Genevieve C. Hanna, followed by Maud Brooks in October 1908.
In April 1909, the library relocated to the second floor of City Hall while the Carnegie building was being built on the Forman property. Its cornerstone was laid on July 3.
The Carnegie building officially opened May 23, 1910, and a period of growth in the size and scope of the collection and patronage began almost immediately.
Brooks remained director of the library until her retirement in 1940. She later became Olean’s city historian in 1941 and later established, with Librarian James Taylor Dunn, a room on the second floor for preservation and display of local history.
A new site was secured for the library in 1973, opening that September at 134 North Second St. in a former Loblaws Supermarket. The library continues to serve the community there in a modern facility that meets the changing informational needs, adding an automated card catalog in 1993 and public internet access in 1999.
TODAY, THE library remains a central location of community resources, from computer and internet access to organized and personal education as well as a place for friends to gather for clubs and activities.
What La Voie says sets the library apart is all of its programs are free, which is great for kids, especially when they’re not in school. Among the library’s most popular programs is storytimes, which she said they even held virtually through Zoom during the pandemic.
“We have adult programs, too, and it’s a social activity,” she continued. “People come here to learn a new skill or make a craft, but it’s also an opportunity to be with other people, talk and feel connected.”
In addition to a number of computers and the free Wi-Fi access, La Voie said the library helps patrons with their own devices through tech tutoring appointments. She said they also offer help for people looking for employment as well as a number of research materials for educational purposes and internet access for online classes.
Once the library is back to full hours, La Voie said she expects to see a lot more clubs and groups utilizing the library, notably the teens who have their own room and clubs. She said plenty of area organizations hold events for the public, including the Friends of the Library.
“One of our major problems here is space. Our biggest meeting room only seats 45 people, and we’ve had programs that have brought in over a hundred,” La Voie explained. “We are definitely considering our options as far as what we can do to gain the space we want so we can safely offer popular programs without worrying how we’re going to fit everybody.”
Looking to the future of the library, La Voie said acquiring more space could open up a lot more opportunities including more meeting spaces and areas specifically for teens as well as offering larger events, such as hosting well-known authors, without disrupting the rest of the building. She said they also hope to work more with area organizations and be relevant in the community.
“Going back to why the original people who worked so hard to put libraries in their communities, you need to have an educated population in a democracy and a library is critical for that,” she said.
