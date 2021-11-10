OLEAN — Joel Whitcher, co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School, has resigned from his position after being placed on administrative leave for several weeks.
The Board of Education, late Tuesday, accepted Whitcher’s resignation submitted for purposes of retirement.
“We thank Mr. Whitcher for his long tenure in the school and wish him well,” said Andrew Caya, board president.
“Thank you for your service,” said board member James Padlo.
Whitcher was placed on administrative leave sometime between the Sept. 21 and Oct. 5 board meetings. The board voted to continue Whitcher’s leave at the Oct. 5 meeting.
After a series of videos showing Whitcher preaching as pastor at the Fresh Fire Worship Center were shared on Facebook in mid-September, community members have been attending school board meetings to voice their thoughts on the matter, some in support of Whitcher’s personal views and others in opposition of his comments.
In the videos, Whitcher made comments on religion, sexual identity, politics, COVID-19 and mental health, among others.
“Abortion is outside of the government of God. Gay marriage is outside of the government of God. Muslims — that’s outside of the government of God,” he said in one sermon.
“Remember the church is to infiltrate politics. Politics is not to infiltrate the church,” he said in another sermon.
Since then, the school district has remained mostly silent on the matter, citing legal reasons prohibiting officials from discussing personnel matters.
A message posted on the district’s website read, in part, the Olean school district’s guiding principles include a commitment to fostering “a respectful, safe and welcoming environment; embracing diversity; and honesty, integrity, responsibility, and accountability.” The message said these guiding principles will remain at the forefront as officials move forward to address this matter.
Whitcher was first named assistant principal of Olean Middle School in 2001. He was later appointed principal of Washington West Elementary School in 2009, splitting the duties between the two buildings until Linda Nottingham’s appointment as Washington West’s principal in 2013.
As reported in the Times Herald in 2015, Whitcher approached the school district about using the high school auditorium for the Fresh Fire Worship Center’s weekly services in November 2014. When the application was initially denied, the church’s officials requested the matter be brought to the school board’s attention. The school board unanimously denied the request as well, with then-superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty citing the separation of church and state as reason for denying the request.
During Tuesday’s meeting, seven community members spoke during the public comment section about Whitcher and topics related to his sermons, including school curriculum, First Amendment rights, diversity, equity, inclusion and religious liberties.
Immediately preceding the public comment, Caya read a statement from the New York State School Boards Association.
“Although state law does not require us to hold a public comment period, we have chosen to do so because we believe it is crucial for us to hear from our community members about their concerns and issues,” the statement said. “In that spirit, we will insist that all speakers and members of the audience maintain civility and respect for any divergent views that others possess.”
By the time Whitcher’s resignation was accepted near the end of the meeting, nearly all of the members of the public who spoke or came to support the speakers had left.
Superintendent Rick Moore was absent from the meeting due to illness and could not comment.