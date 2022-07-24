OLEAN — Four recent graduates of Olean High and Portville Central schools recently received scholarship awards from the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship fund and the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Kylie Blessing, of Portville Central School, and Makenna Pancio and Katherine Weber, both of Olean High School, each received the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship for $1,000 each.

