OLEAN — Four recent graduates of Olean High and Portville Central schools recently received scholarship awards from the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship fund and the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Kylie Blessing, of Portville Central School, and Makenna Pancio and Katherine Weber, both of Olean High School, each received the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship for $1,000 each.
The scholarship provides three annual scholarships for graduating seniors from Otto-Eldred High School (PA), Bradford Area High School (PA), Olean High School or Portville Central School who will be attending a four-year school. Preference is for students planning to pursue a degree or career in education, law enforcement or a related field.
Blessing will attend Niagara University where she will study criminal justice and criminology. Pancio will study pharmacy at the University at Buffalo. Weber will study early childhood/childhood education at SUNY Geneseo.
Portville Central School’s Christopher Stebbins received the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship for $1,200.
This scholarship benefits graduating seniors of Cattaraugus County and Allegany County high schools intending to study criminal justice, with a preference for a student who is a BOCES criminal justice student. The fund also supports an annual scholarship for a student attending the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Academy.
Stebbins plans to attend Jamestown Community College to begin his studies in cybersecurity.