OLEAN — A contingent from the Olean Police Department led by Chief Ronald J. Richardson gathered Wednesday for a memorial visitation for former Lt. Arthur Filjones, who passed away June 2.
The Olean Police officers came to St. John’s Church to pay their respects to the family during the memorial visitation prior to a Mass of Christian Burial.
Filjones, who was 99, served more than 30 years with the Olean Police Department, retiring at the rank of lieutenant in the Criminal Bureau.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who served in the Olean department with Filjones for part of his career as a juvenile officer, presented Filjones’ family with a plaque honoring the longtime policeman.
The mayor also issued a proclamation posthumously promoting Filjones to captain in the Olean Police Department.
Aiello said former Police Chief Michael Luty called him after Filjones’ death and asked if there was something the city could do. The mayor decided to promote Filjones and had a plaque made reflecting his accomplishments with the department
The plaque has a gold Olean Police shield at the top with the “Arthur L. Filjones” name below. Beneath his name are the dates highlighting his police career.
Filjones was appointed as a patrolman on Aug. 1, 1956. He was promoted to lieutenant on Aug. 13, 1968, and retired April 18, 1987. The date of his posthumous promotion to OPD captain was Wednesday.
Olean Police patrol cars escorted the funeral procession to St. Bonaventure Cemetery, where a graveside service and full military honors were held for Filjones.