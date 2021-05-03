OLEAN — The Olean Police Department is searching for information on a 21-year-old Olean man, Cole Geise, who has been missing since 10 p.m. Sunday.
Geise is described as autistic and is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. While it is unknown what Geise was wearing when he was last seen, police reported it could possibly be a gray, zipped hoody with the word “ECHO” on the front.
If anyone has information on Geise’s whereabouts, or if you have seen Geise, you are asked to call Olean police at (716) 376-5677.