OLEAN — Police are trying to find a man wanted for breaking into an Oak Hill neighborhood home early Thursday morning.
Police reported that residents at a home near Oak Hill Park on North Fourth Street awoke around 4 a.m. and found a man inside their home going through their belongings. When confronted, police said he fled, believing to have headed north toward Olean High School.
The man was not identified, but reported to be a white, in his mid-30s, medium build, brown or dirty blonde hair in a ponytail, with scab and pockmarks on his arms and face, and wearing a black T-shirt and pants. The victims also reported a strong odor of cigarette smoke after the man left, with no family member smoking within the home.
Police ask neighbors with security cameras or other information to contact the city police Criminal Unit at 376-5672.
It is the second burglary officers have sought assistance for in the Oak Hill neighborhood this week.
On Tuesday, police reported a burglary at a home on the 200 block of North Third Street, some time between June 11 and 16. The victims — an elderly couple — are offering a $1,000 reward for information relating to the incident that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police have been reporting fewer crimes than normal, but warmer weather typically increases the number of crimes, including property crimes, reported in the city, according to Times Herald records.