OLEAN — A black bear was shot and killed by Olean police in the city shortly after midnight Aug. 13.
Police Chief Ron Richardson reported Thursday two supersivors made the decision to kill the bear in the 100 block of North 10th Street, citing public safety as the top concern.
“We don’t want to shoot a bear or anything if we don’t have to,” he said. “But if that bear would have gotten ahold of someone or got up on a porch or killed someone's dog, we have to consider all of that.”
Richardson said a call came in around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 12 reporting a bear behind the YMCA on Wayne Street. The chief said there were a number of people outside that night, including a man walking his dog near the YMCA trying to get home.
Richardson said the bear was reportedly seen on a porch on Reed Street and in the driveway of a residence on Washington Street. The bear also knocked down a bird feeder and dragged it toward West State Street before climbing a telephone pole on North 10th Street, he said.
“It dropped down into a backyard at 109 N. 10th St., and (officers) dispatched the bear right in that area,” he said.
Other than the bird feeder, Richardson said there were no other reports of damage caused by the bear.
Richardson said the police department does not have access to bear traps, a tranquilizer gun or any other non-lethal methods for handling a bear in the city. He said they could have called state Department of Environmental Conservation officers, but it would have taken too long for the DEC to respond with the bear in a highly populated area.
“It’s not like the bear was going out of the city," the chief said. "The bear was headed toward West State Street, the middle of the city. If we could have safely got the bear to go down towards the river or back out of the city, we would have done that, but the supervisors didn’t think that was an option.”
After dispatching the bear, police transported the body to the DEC, Richardson said. He said he did not know the sex, age or approximate size of the bear.
Richardson said this was the fourth incident of a bear in the city that he can remember in his more than 30 years in the police department.
To help prevent human-bear conflicts, the DEC recommends removing bird feeders by April 1, securing outdoor garbage containers, cleaning up outdoor grilling areas and bringing pet food inside.