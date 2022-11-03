Olean police conduct emergency response drills at vacant Y properties

Olean Police Department Emergency Response Team members approach the vacant house at 401 N. 10th St. as part of training drills at the YMCA-owned property Wednesday.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The six empty houses located directly behind the Olean YMCA are slated for demolition in preparation for the future Erick Laine Outdoor Center.

But before they are razed, the Y-owned structures are being put to good use one last time.

Members of the Olean Police Department Emergency Response Team discuss their plan before breaching a vacant house owned by the YMCA of the Twin Tiers during a training session Wednesday.
An Olean Police Department Emergency Response Team member uses a battering ram to breach the vacant house at 401 N. 10th St. during training drills Wednesday at the YMCA-owned property.

