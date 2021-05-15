OLEAN — City police reported the two-week search for Cole Geise has ended with the 22-year-old being reunited with his family.
In a Facebook post, police reported that at around 10 p.m. Saturday "Geise was recognized by an alert citizen who notified Olean Police. He is safe and is being reunited with his family."
No further details were available Saturday night.
Geise, who has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, was reported missing May 2. Police from across the region, family, and hundreds of volunteers regularly searching the greater Olean area without a serious, confirmed lead until Saturday.
State police divers and water rescue personnel with the Allegany Fire Department also searched the Allegheny River.
A GoFundMe online set up to support the family on Sunday has reached almost $5,000 in four days, with 103 donors reported. Several redemption centers in the area have also reported they are accepting donated cans and bottles for deposits to benefit the family.