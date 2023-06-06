OLEAN — Olean police report charges will be filed after searches at two city cannabis businesses last week.
Police Capt. Robert Blovsky, head of the Street Crimes Unit, indicated several people will be charged later this week in the Thursday searches at the House of Strainz, 1214 W. State St., and Bud Brothers, 1322 W. State St. The searches — in which several pounds of cannabis and cannabis-containing products at each store were seized, as well as an “assault-style” rifle at House of Strainz — were motivated by more than a dozen complaints to the department.
“We had complaints, and some of the complaints were that persons under 21 were buying weed also,” Blovsky said, which is illegal under the 2021 law that began legalizing possession of small amounts of cannabis and licensed cannabis businesses.
To get around the law, many stores have opened statewide operating as “sticker stores,” selling stickers and then providing cannabis as a “gift” with the purchase. Crackdowns on such stores have been strong in New York City, where legal cannabis stores first opened in the state.
Only one other enforcement action in the area has been reported. The Hot Spot, formerly on West State Street, was identified in July as being the recipient of one of 52 cease and desist letters issued to businesses statewide by the Office of Cannabis Management. The OCM was tasked with establishing guidelines and approving licenses, prioritizing licenses for individuals who were negatively impacted by previous cannabis-related convictions.
A federal lawsuit in 2022 from an out-of-state business challenging the legality of the state’s law prioritizing those with previous convictions and state residents over non-residents paused applications for the Western New York region. In March, an appeals court ruling opened up the region — but not the Finger Lakes region — for licensing. Several licenses have been issued for the region, but all appear to be in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area.
OCM officials did not respond to questions from the Times Herald by deadline Monday, seeking information on police searches, guidelines for law enforcement, and if any applications from the area have been received for retail establishments. Blovsky indicated the city police have received “no guidance whatsoever” from the state since the law was passed.
Mayor Bill Aiello’s office reported Monday that the city has received no application notifications. Under state law, applicants for onsite consumption or adult-use retail dispensary licenses must contact their municipality between 30 and 270 days before applying to the state.
While many municipalities in the state opted out of retail or onsite consumption licenses, the Olean Common Council did not, opening the way for licensed retail operations in the city.
Regardless of state-authorized sales in the region, cannabis shops operated by Native Americans on their respective territories are legal and have been operating for more than a year. Several dozen shops can be found on Seneca Nation territory in the city of Salamanca and the towns of Carrollton, Great Valley, Red House and Coldspring.
Cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under federal law, a rating reserved for drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse — a higher rating than fentanyl and opioids, which have claimed hundreds of lives in the region due to overdoses in recent years.
Blovsky indicated federal authorities will be informed of the firearm at House of Strains — under federal law, possession of cannabis with a firearm is a felony — but he said he does not expect federal prosecution as such charges are typically reserved for possession of a firearm with narcotics like cocaine or heroin.