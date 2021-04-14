Olean police caution against parking ticket scam
OLEAN — City police are cautioning that scammers are calling and making up claims of parking tickets to steal personal information.
The Olean Police Department reported via Facebook on Wednesday that residents have been receiving phone calls from a local number claiming to be the local police department or the Department of Motor Vehicles and that the recipient of the calls has unpaid parking tickets. According to police, the calls demand the recipient’s driver’s license and Social Security numbers or face suspension of the recipient’s driver’s license.
“At no time do police agencies or the DMV call individuals notifying them to give personal information and request payments over the phone,” the post said. “If you receive such a call it is a scam. Do not give any personal information or pay any money to these individuals.”