OLEAN — A pair of new projects in the West End received the OK from the city planning board on Tuesday.
Two public hearings on proposed projects by Buffalo-based Ellicott Development, operating under Olean 2020 LLC, including a Starbucks coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2810 W. State St., as well as a 42-unit multi-family housing project at 2101 W. State St.
At 2101 W. State St., Wassel said the first phase will consist of two two-story buildings, each with four one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments, and two three-bedroom apartments to be rented at market rate. A second phase will add two more buildings, for another 20 units. The apartments on the ends will be bi-level townhouse-style units with garages, while the other apartments will see single-level apartments.
Residents along nearby South 19th Street, to the east of the site across from the Allegheny River Valley Trail, are concerned.
Resident Max Sainz said he was concerned over a vegetation buffer, hoping to maintain the view from his property. Wassel said that no buffer is planned, and noted “we want (apartment residents) to have views of the trail that you have.
“If we think there’s more landscaping needed, and there’s room for it, we’ll look into it,” he said, adding there are some trees off of the site that will also help with privacy concerns.
Apartment residents “may even want that for their own privacy, with the trail right there,” said planning board member Craig Polson.
Several residents expressed concerns over traffic — no traffic study was required under city code for either development, and the state Department of Transportation declined to comment on either proposal. As planned, the access to the site will be made through the current traffic lite at the corner of West State and North 20th streets, with no access to West Henley Street Extension to the south of the site.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development said she is working with the city Department of Public Works to see if any changes from the projects or others recently approved along the West State Street corridor are needed. Tom Barnes, chair of the planning board, noted that traffic is not under the purview of the planning board.
“We’re limited in scope as to what we can do as the planning board — that’s really a question for the Common Council,” he said, encouraging residents to contact their local representatives on the council to push for a traffic study or other remediation efforts.
Resident Kim Babbola noted her family enjoys watching the wildlife in the area and she was concerned about losing that.
“I believe wildlife will still come back in there,” Wassel said, noting the trail access and nearby woodlots are unaffected by the development.
At 2810 W. State St., officials are planning to develop the existing empty lot at the front of the property for a building and a pad for future construction, according to the application for a site plan review. The first phase includes a 2,600-square-foot single-story coffee shop, identified in the documents as being a Starbucks franchise. Also on the parcel will be a 3,650-square-foot pad for the future development of a retail store and a restaurant. The names of the stores were not listed in the application or accompanying documents.
The proposal received no public comment and was approved by the planning board.
Ellicott Development, founded by former gubernatorial and congressional candidate Carl Paladino, purchased both properties as part of its acquisition of Park Centre Development in the beginning of the year.