OLEAN — A pair of new projects in the West End received the OK from the city planning board on Tuesday.

Two public hearings on proposed projects by Buffalo-based Ellicott Development, operating under Olean 2020 LLC, including a Starbucks coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2810 W. State St., as well as a 42-unit multi-family housing project at 2101 W. State St.

